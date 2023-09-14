OLEAN — The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties to join in the Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 23 at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s campus in Olean.
Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony and walk set for 11 a.m.
“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Lynn Westcott, senior director of development at the WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “We hope that everyone in the community can join us to help raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today and take more steps toward treatments that will finally end this disease.”
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and 546,000 caregivers.
One of the top fundraising teams for the Southern Tier Walk is named “Titanium Teachers” and they have raised more than $50,000 since they formed in 2015. The group was spearheaded by now-retired teacher Lisa Gunning, whose father was diagnosed with dementia in 2012.
“I never realized what a toll this disease takes on a family,” she said. “I watched my father’s memory get worse and my mother struggle with her new role as caregiver and decided that I had to get more involved. So, I asked some friends from Prospect Elementary, where I taught at the time, to help me raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.”
That’s how the Titanium Teachers team got started. They have raised more than $7,000 for the 2023 Walk.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Funds raised through the Walk ensure the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them, in addition to funding the research and advocacy efforts which have resulted in new treatments for people living in the early stage.
This year’s WNY Walk to End Alzheimer’s is presented by Uniland. To register and receive the latest updates on the Southern Tier Walk, visit act.alz.org/SouthernTier.