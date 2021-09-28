OLEAN — FeedMore WNY’s annual Walk Off Hunger event will take place Friday through Sunday, with a meet-up event set for Saturday in Olean.
A meet-up walk is planned for noon to 2 p.m. at both Four Mile Brewing, 202 E. Greene St. Participants also have the option to do their own routes anytime during Walk Off Hunger Weekend.
Presented by Evans Bank, Walk Off Hunger is a community awareness event and fundraiser that helps provide food to Western New York neighbors in need, many of whom are still facing the economic impacts of COVID-19.
Registration is $25 per person or $20 per person for groups of four or more. Registration is free for participants age 12 and younger. General and group registration includes an event t-shirt, registration bag, access to our virtual auction and more. To register or for more information, visit https://www.feedmorewny.org/walk-off-hunger/
“Food insecurity has been a longstanding issue in our community that has been worsened by the pandemic,” David J. Nasca, president and CEO of Evans Bank, said. "We cannot think of a better way to serve our neighbors in need and enjoy a great event that launches a critical fundraising effort for FeedMore.”