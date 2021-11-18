OLEAN — Dale Wagner, materials management tech, received Olean General Hospital’s October Star Award.
“Dale is always attentive to details and very accountable. He has always followed through with requests and duties," his nomination states. "Dale is the nicest person I’ve met, so cheerful and helpful, friendly and a joy to talk to. He’s an all-around great guy."
The Star Award is presented monthly to an employee who demonstrates outstanding performance and inspires the same in others. Employees are nominated for exceptional customer satisfaction, continuous performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence.