New York state's Farm Laborers Wage Board on Tuesday approved its final recommendation to roll back the current 60-hour-per-week overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours.
The recommendation, which would be implemented gradually over 10 years, was roundly criticized by Republican lawmakers and farm advocates, while labor advocates hail it as fairness for farm workers, many of them migrants.
The three-member board, by a vote of 2-1, handed down its recommendation during a virtual meeting. Board member David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, voted against it. Brenda McDuffie, board chair, is the former president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League, while Denis Hughes is the former president of the New York State AFL-CIO.
Gov. Kathy Hochul now has 45 days to either approve or reject the recommendation.
State Sen. George Borrello, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee in Albany, called the recommendation "another step closer to a tragic reckoning" for the state's farming community. He insisted it was "unfair and unethical" of the State Legislature’s majorities and New York’s former governor to require the decision of three unelected individuals, two-thirds of whom lack any agriculture background.
"While well-meaning individuals, these board members are ill-equipped to render sound, informed decisions concerning this critically important industry," he said.
Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said farmers and farm workers, whom he called true experts on the issue, "provided nearly unanimous testimony at the board’s public hearings that a lower threshold would force them to change or scale back their operations or abandon agriculture entirely."
Farm workers, the senator said, "the alleged ‘beneficiaries’ of this decision," testified that a lower threshold would force them to seek work in other states.
"It is not too late for Gov. Hochul to do the right thing for everyone involved and stop this harmful change from moving forward," Borrello said. Over the last four years, there have been too many examples where Albany has put political special interests ahead of the greater public good and the consequences have been disastrous."
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, called hearings and deliberations on the proposed change by the board "a charade all along."
He added, “It’s clear that this was a preordained decision by this wage board. The hours of testimony from farmers, farm workers, farm advocates, agricultural representatives and community leaders were still echoing across this state in near-unanimous opposition to lowering the overtime threshold, and the board took no time at all before coming out with a disastrous decision."
O'Mara noted that Hochul had included a tax credit for farm owners in her budget to help them meet increased payroll costs, making her support for the 40-hour threshold clear.
Under the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act of 2019, which was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, farm laborers became entitled to overtime premium pay starting on Jan. 1, 2020, for any work that they perform in excess of 60 hours per week, and for work performed on their designated day of rest.
As required by the act, New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon convened the wage board tasked with considering and making recommendations regarding the extent to which the overtime threshold for farm laborers can be lowered below 60 hours per week and whether any such reductions should be phased-in through a series of successively lower thresholds.