OLEAN — A luxury boutique hotel planned for West State Street passed its first regulatory hurdle on Thursday.
The city Zoning Board of Appeals approved a parking waiver for 1123 W. State St. as owner Jody Peterson works to convert the second floor of the structure into hotel rooms. The board voted 5-1 in favor of the variance, which would allow the hotel to operate with seven parking spaces instead of the 17 required under city code.
“There are ample parking spaces available within 400 feet of the lot,” said board member Darryl Bloom.
Board member Kelly Sweet requested a condition — that if the first floor is redeveloped beyond a check-in counter for guests, that the owner come back to the ZBA for a new waiver.
“It would greatly alter the parking situation,” she said, noting the two-story structure was previously the home to bars and restaurants on the ground floor.
The lone nay vote was cast by Charlotte Hardy.
“I would like them to look into the abandoned building adjacent,” she said, referring to 1127 W. State St. as a potential site for parking.
According to Cattaraugus County property records, the county took title to the structure in 2020.
The structure to be redeveloped was built in 1900, according to Cattaraugus County property records. The property was purchased by Peterson in 2017 during a Cattaraugus County property tax auction for $5,000. The last time the property was sold at “arms length” was for $85,000 in 2000.
The site was the home to restaurants and bars in the past, with apartments on the upper floor.
The last business at the site was the Phil-N-Station bar, which was opened by Phil Siago in October 2000. The business closed after Siago’s death in 2010. His estate kept the building until 2017, when Cattaraugus County foreclosed on the property for back taxes.
Peterson could not be reached for comment by press time. It is expected, due to a change of use for the structure, it will go before the city planning board at a later date.