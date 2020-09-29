W.I.L.M.A. Woolly Bear Weekend to be reimagined as Fall Crawl

LITTLE VALLEY — The annual We Invite Local Manufacturers & Artisans (W.I.L.M.A.) Woolly Bear Weekend has been canceled for 2020, the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism announced.
For 2020, W.I.L.M.A. has been reimagined into the W.I.L.M.A. Fall Crawl. This event will be run similar to a townwide lawn sale. Vendors will set up their wares at their location of choice around Cattaraugus County, many focused around the southern part of the county.
The event will run every Saturday and Sunday in October with the hours being 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. CCEDPT will create a printable map that can be downloaded from the WILMA page of the Enchanted Mountains website or from the Enchanted Mountains Facebook page.
For more information visit www.EMFun.us/WILMA.