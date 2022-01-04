OLEAN — A candlelight vigil is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Park to mark the one-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Organizers said the vigil, hosted by Conversations Official and the Olean Regional Justice Coalition, aims to “send a message that in America, the voters decide the outcome of elections.”
To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, advocates are “demanding that elected leaders pass urgent legislation including the Freedom to Vote Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and DC Statehood.”
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy.
In a letter to colleagues, Schumer said the Senate “must evolve” and will “debate and consider” the rules changes by Jan. 17, on or before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as the Democrats seek to overcome Republican opposition to their elections law package.
Schumer wrote, “Let me be clear: January 6th was a symptom of a broader illness — an effort to delegitimize our election process and the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic or else the events of that day will not be an aberration — they will be the new norm.”
The Associated Press reported that the election and voting rights package has been stalled in the evenly-split 50-50 Senate, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster and leaving Democrats unable to mount the 60-vote threshold needed to advance it toward passage.
Democrats have been unable to agree among themselves over potential changes to the Senate rules to reduce the 60-vote hurdle, despite months of private negotiations.
AP noted the two holdout Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have tried to warn their party off changes to the Senate rules, arguing that if and when Republicans take majority control of the chamber, they could use the lower voting threshold to advance bills Democrats oppose.
President Joe Biden has been cautious over the debate — a former senator who largely stands by existing rules but is also under enormous political pressure to break the logjam on the voting legislation.
CQ-Roll Call reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has made campaign finance law one of his top priorities, has maintained that the federal government shouldn’t play an increased role in setting local election regulations.
“Each state ought to craft its own election rules, with one exception, the Voting Rights Act,” McConnell said last month on a radio show. “It’s against the law to discriminate against people in the voting process on the basis of race. No one is doing that. If they do, it’s against the law and can be prosecuted. There is no rationale for the federal takeover of elections, other than Democrats want to make it easier to cheat, frankly.”
CQ-Roll Call reported that the Kentucky senator insists the Democrats “want to make sure states can’t have photo ID at the polls, they want to guarantee that states can have what’s called ballot harvesting. That’s where you run around picking up other people’s votes for them and turn them in.”
AP reported that voting rights advocates are concerned that Republican-led states are passing election legislation and trying to install elections officials loyal to former President Donald Trump, in ways that could subvert future elections.
Trump urged his followers last Jan. 6 to “fight like hell” for his presidency, and a mob stormed the Capitol in part to stop Congress from certifying the state election tallies for Biden.
The candlelight vigil in Olean is one of more than 150 events that will take place across the country, including at the U.S. Capitol. Signs and lights will be provided.