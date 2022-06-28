Registered Democrats and Republicans have one last chance today to choose their party’s nominees for governor and lieutenant governor for the November election.
Democrats have choices for their party’s candidate for governor and lieutenant governor; while Republicans will choose between four candidates for the gubernatorial nomination.
Three candidates are seeking the Democratic line for governor are incumbent Gov. Kathy C. Hochul, who became governor last August when Andrew Cuomo stepped down amid multiple scandals; U.S. Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Long Island; and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams.
On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island is the party’s chosen nominee. Serving on Congress since 2015, Zeldin was a member of the State Senate and he has served in the U.S. Army.
Other candidates are Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who worked in the White House under former President Donald Trump for four years; Rob Astorino, who served two terms as the county executive in Westchester County the Republican nominee against Andrew Cuomo in the 2014 election for governor; and Harry Wilson, a corporate turnaround consultant and Harvard University graduate.
Running for the Democratic line for lieutenant governor are newly appointed Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, a former congressman who replaced Brian Benjamin, who resigned in April in the midst of a public corruption scandal; New York City Councilmember Diana Reya; and activist Ana Maria Archilla.
The victors in each of the races will hold the Democratic Party line in the Nov. 8 general election.