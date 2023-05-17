OLEAN — Voters in the Olean City School District soundly approved a $51.5 million budget for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday with a 456-223 tally. The budget is a roughly 8.8% increase over the current spending plan with no change to the tax levy.
Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, said the school was happy to see the turnout and the two-to-one support in favor of the spending plan, as well as the other propositions on the ballot.
“We know we can go forward and support the board’s strategic direction of increasing academic achievement and performance for all of our students,” she told the Times Herald Wednesday. “We’re very committed to making sure we’re able to fund all the these our students need in order to have a rigorous education, but also not pass any additional burden onto out taxpayers.”
Voters also approved the creation of up to two Board of Education seats for student ex officio members, 484-195. The students could sit in regular sessions and share their perspectives on issues from the student body, but would not have any voting power.
With that voter approval, Morris said the board will now decide how the district will conduct a selection process for the student members. She said there are several avenues the board can take and they will ultimately decide how to ensure there is a student voice on the board.
“Way may choose from existing student leadership, or say there might be a selection process, but we’re going to make sure we come up with something that is appropriate for our students and the school,” she explained.
The establishment of a Capital Improvements Reserve Fund for up to $10 million was also OK’d by voters in a 461-214 margin. As general capital expenses continue to rise with inflation, the fund would allow the district to offset future project costs to minimize or eliminate an additional taxpayer share.
“We’ve definitely learned from the turf field project, and we want to make sure our district is set for any future project going forward,” Morris said. “It’s also a best practice that other districts are putting in place as well, understanding that the role of inflation is impacting our projects.”
Finally, three new faces will soon be on the Board of Education. Kevin Stevens received 601 votes, Ricky Bee garnered 426 and Alan Peters received 322. Also on the ballot were incumbents Rychelle Weseman (292) and Andrew Caya (280). Incumbent James Padlo did not seek re-election
As the two candidates with the most votes, Stevens and Bee will begin their five-year terms on the board July 1 and serve until June 30, 2028. Peters, with the third-most votes, was sworn in Wednesday and will serve the remainder of a term vacated by Paul Hessney, and held temporarily by Weseman, until June 30, 2024.
OTHER DISTRICTS whose results were not printed in Wednesday’s edition include:
Franklinville
Voters approved a $21.82 million budget, 91-66. A capital fund proposition was approved, 89-66.
Mark Slavinski received 133 votes for an open board seat.
West Valley
Voters OK’d a $9.45 million budget, 108-60. The purchase of a school bus for $167,000 was also approved, 115-54.
Gary Niesyty and Adam Fisher received five-year terms, and George Kazmierczak received the remainder of a five-year term.
Bolivar-Richburg
Voters approved a $22.53 million budget, 94-17.
Also approved were the purchase of three school buses for up to $458,036.01, 98-13; the purchase a pickup truck with sander, plow and field groomer for up to $110,000, 95-15; and a $53,500 tax levy for the Bolivar Free Library (95-16), a $47,164.43 tax levy for the Colonial Library (96-15) and a $43,983 tax levy for the Genesee Library (84-27).
Jude Auman, Jarrod Bell and Aaron Duell were elected to the school board.