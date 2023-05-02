OLEAN — Voters gave their blessing to a $1.1 million library tax by almost a five-to-one margin on Tuesday.
The Olean Public Library announced the results of voting on Tuesday were 118-25 in favor of the tax, which was a 3.55% increase from the 2022-23 budget. The tax, which will appear on the school property tax bill, balances a $1.4 million budget for the library’s operations for the upcoming year.
The full budget is available at the library’s Information Desk and online at www.oleanlibrary.org/about/administration/budget.
Along with the vote, two people were elected to the library board. Laura Whitford received 136 votes for a five-year term on the board. Gretchen Copella received 130 votes for a one-year term to fill a vacancy. Also receiving votes was Sadie Jay-Edwards with 72.