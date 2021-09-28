LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Election Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler announced that the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the upcoming general election is Friday, Oct. 8.
Tuesday, Nov. 2, is Election Day. Voter registration forms are available at the Board of Elections office at 207 Rock City St., Suite 100, Little Valley, or at town and village clerks and county post offices.
Forms are also available for download from the New York State Board of Elections web site or at www.cattco.org. In addition, voters may also register online through the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.
State election law requires that to be eligible to vote in the general election, registrations must be postmarked no later than Oct. 8 and received by the Board of Elections by Oct. 13. Applicants must be 18 years of age on or before Election Day, a citizen of the U.S. and have lived in the county for at least 30 days before the election.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 938- 2400 ext. 2403.
Absentee ballot application deadline Oct. 18
Absentee ballot applications for Nov. 2 must be received at the Board of Elections office no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Voters applying by mail are encouraged to mail far enough in advance for applications to be received by the deadline.
Absentee voters may apply in person at the Board of Elections, ballot applications are also available for download from the state Board of Elections website or at www.cattco.org. In addition, voters may also register online through the DMV.
The last day to postmark a ballot is Nov. 2 and it must be received by the county board of elections no later than Nov. 15.