SPRINGVILLE — All women are invited to the Women in the Outdoors event for a day of fun outdoors including archery, orienteering, outdoor cooking, shotgun and self-defense at the Erie County Conservation Society in Chaffee on June 10.
Mothers, daughters, sisters and friends are welcome to sign up and learn a new skill; no experience is required. The Springville Strutters chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), headquartered in Springville, is hosting this event. Registration costs $70 and includes a hot catered lunch. Pre-registration is required before June 1.
“Our chapter has hosted this event for 20 years, and we work to ensure everyone feels at ease,” said Becky Werchowski. “In a judgment-free zone, everyone can learn and have a good time. If someone hits a bull’s-eye, everyone cheers. But if they miss the target, everyone cheers anyway. It’s a lot of fun.”
Local and state NWTF chapters host thousands of similar events nationwide each year through its Education and Outreach programs.
Many families enjoy hunting together and pass traditions on from one generation to another. Hunting also is important for the health of our nation’s wildlife and habitat because hunters fund conservation.
For information about the Women in the Outdoors event, contact Becky Werchowski at (716) 864 0529 or viewofcountry@yahoo.com; or call Kris Bentson at (716) 725-5589 or email kkbentson@gmail.com.