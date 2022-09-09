Volunteers wanted for return of Olean Soapbox Derby Sept. 17

OLEAN — For the first time in 50 years, soapbox derby cars will race down one of the city’s busiest streets next weekend.
Dream it Do It of Western New York, in collaboration of the City of Olean and Mfg Club teachers, will present the soapbox derby races on South Union Street starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 17.
Racers will set up at the Henley Street intersection of South Union and head down the hill toward Ried’s Food Barn. Bob Sherburne, Olean’s Soap Box supervisor for the kids who compete in Jamestown each June, will run the event with other members of the community. It will be a double-elimination race.
A total of 17 students from age 11 to 15 have signed up to race, representing the Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Portville, Cuba-Rushford and Oswayo Valley school districts.
Sponsors for the event include Paul Brown Motors, Mastel Ford, Rick Bokman, Worth W. Smith, Patrick Hollenbeck Edward Jones and area manufacturers.
Drivers will also be competing at a second race in Jamestown on Oct. 1.
Any volunteers who wish to help at the Sept. 17 event, contact Sherburne at (716) 790-0664.
