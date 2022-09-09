Volunteers wanted for return of Olean Soapbox Derby Sept. 17

Olean Soapbox Derby racers make their way through the city on a parade float in 1952.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — For the first time in 50 years, soapbox derby cars will race down one of the city’s busiest streets next weekend.

Dream it Do It of Western New York, in collaboration of the City of Olean and Mfg Club teachers, will present the soapbox derby races on South Union Street starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 17.

