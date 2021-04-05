OLEAN — Coordinators and volunteers at First Baptist Church prepared and delivered several hundred Community Easter dinner meals to homes on Sunday.
After more than a year of hunkering down due to COVID-19 for many residents, organizers were determined to ensure that members of the community who might not otherwise be able to enjoy a good meal would get one Easter Sunday.
Dinners consisted of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, applesauce or cranberry sauce, rolls and pie.
Just as the community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners — organized through St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, respectively — had to be for pickup or delivered to homes because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, volunteer drivers delivered the Easter dinners or people came for pickup.
Preparations had been ongoing for weeks for the undertaking of feeding so many.
Organizers said, to keep things moving and avoid large groups of people having to congregate, meals that were ordered for pickup were supplied from one door of the church while deliveries went out a separate door. Pickups and deliveries were available from 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.