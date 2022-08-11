WELLSVILLE — If you are concerned about family members, friends or neighbors falling and becoming injured and would like to help teach others about common problems that contribute to falls and simple steps to prevent them, become an A Matter of Balance Coach.

“Ardent Solutions, Inc. is reaching out to potential volunteers who are passionate about improving the quality of life for older adults, individuals living with a chronic disease, and those living with a disability that may impair balance and increase the fear of falling,” said Jose Soto, an Ardent Solutions A Matter of Balance master trainer.

