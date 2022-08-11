WELLSVILLE — If you are concerned about family members, friends or neighbors falling and becoming injured and would like to help teach others about common problems that contribute to falls and simple steps to prevent them, become an A Matter of Balance Coach.
“Ardent Solutions, Inc. is reaching out to potential volunteers who are passionate about improving the quality of life for older adults, individuals living with a chronic disease, and those living with a disability that may impair balance and increase the fear of falling,” said Jose Soto, an Ardent Solutions A Matter of Balance master trainer.
He said A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls is a two-hour workshop delivered in eight separate sessions and proven to help older adults manage concerns about falls and increase physical activity. The class uses group discussion, problem–solving strategies, videos, and gentle physical exercise. Older adults learn positive coping methods to reduce fear of falling, remain active and independent.”
In America, falls and fall-related injuries are among the most serious and common medical problems experienced by older adults. Nearly one-third of older adults fall each year, and half of them fall more than once. Falls can result in serious medical complications.
The fear of falling can be just as devastating, experts say. Emotional and social isolation may occur as individuals avoid social activities and recreational programs that they previously participated in and enjoyed including visiting family and friends, going to church, or taking part in community events.
“The fear of falling can have a dramatic effect on a person’s quality of life,” Soto said. “A Matter of Balance empowers people to learn how to manage their fear of falling through practical strategies applicable in their homes and in the community.”
To become a volunteer coach, individuals must attend an A Matter of Balance coaches training. Coaches must have good communication and interpersonal skills, enthusiasm, dependability and a willingness to lead small groups of older adults in community settings such as senior centers.
Coaches also need to be able to lead low- to moderate-level exercises. Retired teachers, retired nurses or anyone with experience leading groups and time to dedicate to teaching at least two workshops per year are encouraged to become a coach. Class materials and ongoing assistance is provided.
A Matter of Balance volunteer coach training is set for Sept. 22 and Sept. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Cuba Circulating Library, 39 E. Main St.
There is also an informational session on A Matter of Balance set for Sept. 9, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the Allegany County Office for the Aging in Belmont.
The registration deadline for the coach training Sept. 20; contact Soto at (585) 610-9765.