BRADFORD, Pa. — It’s time for the 2020 “Virtually Kapers” show to premiere free at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the big screen at the Main Street Movie House — and virtually at the same time on YouTube for audiences throughout the area.
The 65-minute show can also be viewed free in the theater at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or on YouTube anytime after the premiere.
Director Shane Oschman said the annual Kiwanis Kapers show features over 100 cast members from communities in Pennsylvania and New York state. The cast is featured in a variety of musical acts, comedic skits and performances that were videotaped in and around the community.
“It’s a really nice show that we were able to put together,” Oschman said. “This year, we have some talent that people have seen in past casts and we have maybe more than 20 people who are brand new and had never done Kapers.”
He noted there are a number of “real sincere moments in the show, filtered with comedic skits” as well. Organ music by Regina Gabriel is also incorporated into the show.
“It has a Kapers’ feel, but it’s still different,” Oschman said of the entire production. “It does a really nice job of showing off the Bradford community and the beautiful community we live in.”
Oschman said that due to pandemic concerns, the cast was unable to rehearse together prior to the performances.
“So it was a lot of us going out on our own and doing a lot of the videos individually,” he explained. “One piece in particular, Don’t Worry Be Happy, has over 25 cameos, so we were able to involve a lot of different people.”
He continued, “We have a couple of solo and duet pieces and a trio of girls who do four different short numbers. They all have a comedic ending.”
Oschman said a larger, outside dance number was performed without the dancers ever getting together to rehearse before they were recorded. Instead the dancers rehearsed on their own at their homes by watching the choreography involved online.
Among the skits are a newscast as well as the K Kids who are incorporated into the show.
“They’ll be given different questions and it will be along the lines of “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” Oschman said of the children’s skit. “And we’ll be doing a game show, too.”
Other producers of the show include Oschman’s wife, Bridgette, who choreographed dance numbers and helped with the overall production. Others involved with the show are Kiwanis Club of Bradford members Lynne Kuntz, Lori Johnson and Pat Ryan.
Also key to the production is videographer Danny Bush of Olean, N.Y.
“I want to give a major shout-out to him,” Oschman said of Bush. “He has been tremendous to work with, he brings an awesome talent and creative flair” to the show.
“We also thank the Main Street Movie House for being able to do this for us and free of charge” for the audience, he commented. “But we will accept donations, and we highly encourage (the audience) to support our theater” by purchasing popcorn and drinks during the shows. The theater allows 50% capacity with six-feet social distancing between patrons.
“We anticipate to have 150 seating capacity,” he added.
The YouTube performance can be accessed through the Kiwanis Club of Bradford Facebook page beginning Friday, and people are encouraged to share the link with others.
On a final note, Oschman said the patron drive for Kapers did well this year, and the organization is grateful to the community for the support. Advertising for the show did very well, too.
“We are seeing numbers exceed some of our numbers from past years and that’s very exciting,” he said of funding. “We’re very grateful for that.”
Kiwanis Club uses proceeds from the annual benefit to fund organizations that help children and youth in the community, among others.
