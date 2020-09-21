BRADFORD, Pa. — The air had a frosty chill to it early Saturday, but many of the dancers recording a number for the upcoming “Virtually Kapers” show in Callahan Park were visibly perspiring as they worked to make sure each step and motion were perfect.
The annual fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Bradford, expected to be available for viewing on YouTube in November at a date and time to be announced, represents the first time the organization has conducted the annual community show in a virtual setting due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. It is hoped the production will also be shown at the Main Street Moviehouse following its online debut.
Director Shane Oschman, who is a Kiwanian, and his wife, Bridgette, have been instrumental in pulling many of the variety acts together for Saturday’s recording by videographer Danny Bush of Olean, N.Y. Oschman said key producers of the show are his wife, who performs and choreographed dance routines, as well Bradford Kiwanis Club President Lynne Kuntz, Lori Johnson and Pat Ryan.
While watching the dancers at Callahan Park warm up for the production in the outside basketball court, Kuntz said she thought the entire endeavor was “very different and exciting” for everyone involved.
For example, Bridgette Oschman sent each member of the dance group the choreographed routines on Facebook or Google Drive to cut out the need to rehearse together. As each dancer learned the steps at their homes, Saturday was the first time for all of them to get together for one go-through and final performance in the outside, Covid-compliant setting. All other performances recorded Saturday were also done with strict compliance to pandemic mandates.
In explaining the genesis of the production, Kuntz said “We were starting to talk about this back when Covid (first impacted the community) and we were like ‘What’s Kapers going to look like.’ “We really weren’t expecting we would be able to come together like we always do” for more than 60 years on stage in front of audiences, she shared.
Kuntz said Kiwanis officials hoped to find an alternative production as they couldn’t have large audience gatherings in the Bradford Area High School auditorium.
“We were just pushed outside of the limits this year,” Kuntz continued. “But it pretty much has the same feel, the same format and the same process … and I feel we all have a new level of energy because of it.”
Fred Proper, incoming president of Kiwanis and a performer in the show, believes the production will be “very unique and different” for the audiences.
“The important thing is that this is our only fundraiser for the year and the (youth-oriented) programs that we support in the community are what are funded out of Kapers,” Proper remarked.
In addition, Proper believes that while the funds are needed more than ever by nonprofits because of the pandemic, he also believes “the community needs the show for morale.”
Shane Oschman said Kuntz had reached out to Bush to film the event as he has worked for other local nonprofits in the area through his videography business, Bush Visuals
Oschman said the performers are from communities in Pennsylvania and New York state, and the production will include a number of veterans of Kapers productions. People with disabilities and children are also expected to be in the online show.
In explaining the nature of the production, Oschman said it is “basically a variety show with very short, and hopefully very funny, connectors.
“There will be some really impressive talent to provide the foundation of the show,” he continued. “And then there will be a tremendous amount of very quick ‘bits,’ by very funny and talented people, to serve as the immensely important segues. In fact, some of these little bits could truly steal the show.’
The production has approximately 40 people involved who perform in a variety of acts that range from a five-minute piano solo to a 10-second “weather report,” in addition to the big dance number. In addition, there will be music from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as a couple of shorter versions of Broadway tunes.
“Almost everything for this show must be much, much shorter than original versions,” Oschman stated. “This, we hope, will help hold the attention of a virtual audience.”
While the online viewing will be free to the community, and will be viewable around the world, Oschman said the organization continues to welcome donations to help bolster the fundraiser.
Donations can be sent to Kiwanis Club of Bradford, P.O. Box 183, Bradford, PA 16701. Checks can be written payable to the same.
