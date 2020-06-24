OLEAN — While the annual geranium sale for the Genesis House was successful, board members with the homeless shelter knew they had to set up another fundraiser to help bolster revenue for the facility.
The project that is hoped to raise funds for the nonprofit organization is the upcoming “Steps to Shelter Virtual Walk/Run” slated to be held from 7 a.m. July 16 to 8 p.m. July 19.
Board member Lauren Caya said those interested may register online at Events - The Genesis House of Olean, Inc. by donating $30 to Genesis House on South Barry Street. The donation includes a T-shirt as well as the suggested route that includes mile markers along the way. Participants may follow a 3-mile or 5-mile route. Caya provided comments on why the organization is staging the new fundraiser.
“Our geranium sale was much more successful than we had planned due to so much support from the community and the new location for pickup being War Vets parking lot,” Caya said of the change in venue and distribution due to the pandemic. “This brought a lot of new customers who could see driving by how big and beautiful the flowers were. But, it still was roughly $3,000 less than what we normally raise. Because our budget heavily relies on these annual fundraisers, we need something to help generate more funds to provide for everyday needs and operations at the shelter. That is where this new Steps To Shelter Virtual Walk/Run comes from.”
Caya said the agency and board are hopeful that the event “sparks an interest in a new group of community members” who may not typically take part in the agency’s other fundraisers. In addition, it is hoped the event creates more of a presence on social media by using photos and the #genesishouse hashtag while participants are out enjoying a walk or run.
“It also allows people all over the country who may have supported us in the past or have been impacted by our shelter to participate wherever they are,” Caya added. “We want to create a community presence on social media showing how homelessness really does affect people of all walks of life. There will be signs along our suggested local route with statistics about the need for shelter and encouraging words to highlight hope.”
Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said she is hopeful the event will continue in the future to supplement the organization’s regular fundraisers once they are resumed in the community.
“We really don’t have a community type event that is open to kids … this caters to a different group of people,” she remarked. “So we thought ‘why not try this for this year’ and we can expand on it in the future.”
The online fundraiser, if successful, would be beneficial to the homeless shelter as costs continue to rise, in terms of utilities and other overhead fees, she added.
“Along with that, we have T-shirts that say ‘Let’s Be Kind’ on the front and on the back it says ‘The Genesis House.’”
The T-shirts can be used for volunteers to wear for activities and fundraisers in the future, as well.
Caya said participants are asked to encourage friends and family to join them in a walk, bike or run, or to support them with a donation in their name using the agency’s online donation page.
Participants can share their “steps” on the route by snapping a photo of themselves on their route by using social media to tag the agency and #genesishouse in their post.
Organizers said the three-mile route begins at Lincoln Park at East State Street where markers are set up to direct participants to Temple B’Nai on South Barry Street to St. Mary’s Basilica on West Henley Street to Immanuel Lutheran along Fourth Street to Laurens Street to St. John The Evangelist Church on North Union Street and back to Lincoln Park.
The 5-mile route also begins at Lincoln Park with markers set up to direct participants to Temple B’Nai on South Barry Street to St. Mary’s Basilica on West Henley Street to Immanuel Lutheran on Laurens Street to Bethany Lutheran on Leo Moss Drive (off of Buffalo Street) to St. John The Evangelist Church on North Union Street to United Methodist Church on Main Street and back to Lincoln Park.