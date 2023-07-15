The state Department of Environmental Conservation has been working with stakeholders for almost two years on a Cattaraugus Creek Integrated Watershed Action Plan.
On July 25, those stakeholders and other members of the public will have an opportunity to participate in a virtual public meeting to hear comments on the plan.
Shannon Dougherty, coordinator of DEC’s Great Lakes Watershed program, said the pilot program on the Cattaraugus Creek Watershed dovetails with existing programs such as the Upper Cattaraugus Creek Fisheries Plan.
The Cattaraugus Creek Watershed is the largest in New York of Lake Erie tributaries.
The ecosystem-based management plan keys in on several issues including: water quality protection of fish and aquatic species, wildlife preservation, eco-based recreation and tourism and land use and flood plain management.
Among the issues of concern to stakeholders in the Cattaraugus Creek Watershed are agricultural runoff, wastewater pollution and its impact on water quality, invasive species, streambank erosion and a lack of awareness of watershed issues.
The plan seeks to balance the needs of people, nature and the economy through science-based decision making.
Among the outcomes of implementing the Cattaraugus Creek Integrated Watershed Action Plan are understanding the structure of the ecosystem, building on existing planning efforts, developing indicators to track ecological, social and economic benefits into the future and determining “best bet” management strategies to sustain the watershed.
Dougherty said the plan for the Cattaraugus Creek Watershed should be finalized by this fall. The plan has been a colaborative undertaking with stakeholders, communities in the watershed, the Seneca Nation, Western New York Land Conservancy and other environmental groups.
Two consultants have participated in the Cattaraugus Creek Integrated Watershed Action Plan, Ramboll and EcoLogic.
The plan is really a ecosystem restoration plan, Dougherty points out. Once implemented, it will restore, protect and maintain the underlying watershed health. “There is a lot of interest in keeping the watershed healthy.”
Restoring natural flood plains could improve water quality as well as recharge underground water supplies. Cattaraugus Creek is a prized habitat for steelhead and other fish, so improving water quality would be beneficial. Fish do not like turbid waters.
The final plan might recommend land use programs, limit greenspace development and increase land stewardship. Dougherty also expects programs will continue to work with the agriculture community to prevent soil erosion and nutrient runoff.
The Cattaraugus Creek watershed is both natural and wild in many areas, Dougherty said. That is what many people like about it. “At the root of plan is a desire to advance projects and actions restoring the eco system,” she said.
The virtual public meeting on July 25 will be an opportunity for the public to weigh in on the Cattaraugus Creek Integrated Watershed Action Plan.
For more information about the Cattaraugus Creek Integrated Watershed Action Plan, go online to:
https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/369d69e8344a4856ac9729b178445eb0
Restoring the health of watersheds like Cattaraugus Creek is a necessary step toward protecting and restoring Lake Erie, officials said.