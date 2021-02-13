OLEAN — When the Southern Tier Symphony presents its second virtual concert on Valentine’s Day, they expect it to be a show of love by the performers.
The musical event, which will be performed beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, can be found and viewed on the SouthernTierSymphony Facebook page or on YouTube. The event will also be posted after the performance on the Facebook page in stored documents.
Elizabeth Cashing, board member and past executive director of STS, said the virtual show will be a presentation of vignette pieces by a number of performers associated with the symphony.
Hosts for the show will be Benjamin Grow, music director, and Laura Peterson, conductor and executive director.
Cashing said the board had set the date for the concert long before the onset of the pandemic, which has prevented live performances over the past year.
“Because it’s Valentine’s Day (Grow and Peterson) were going to focus on how those traditions and themes of love all play into what we do,” she said. “In our COVID-restricted environment we need the arts more than ever to remind us of their power to feed and encourage our souls.”
In providing a brief overview of STS, Cashing said the orchestra’s late founder, John Whitney, had gathered the group together from the Southern Tier as he saw a need for a symphony and making it available for everyone, not just those in the urban areas.
Cashing said Grow and Peterson decided the virtual concert would focus on “how love produces what these concerts are all about.”
During the event, viewers will be able to “meet” some of the musicians who will share their family musical journeys as well as their musical talents.
“Participants will discuss how music brought them together, the significance music still has on their lives and their on-stage love of music from their side of the performance venue,” she added.
Cashing noted that the symphony itself is referred to as families as an orchestra has instruments comprising strings, winds, brass and percussion families.
The STS also has a number of musicians who perform together as couples or family units, and will do so during the virtual concert.
They include father/son team Marc Cousins, string bass and Alex Cousins, cello; husband/wife team Andy Bennett, trombone and Dana Bennett, French horn; and symphony ‘family’ members Kim Whitney, violin with Laura Peterson, piano. Also performing will be the family of Jim Ieda, STS concert master. Ieda’s entire family will play at least one musical instrument each, including the violin, piano, harp and viola, among others. The family consists of grandparents to grandchildren, and generations in between.
On a final note, Cashing said the symphony looks forward to when they can be together again on stage and performing in front of live audiences.
“We’re a family that is grieving that we can’t be together,” Cashing shared. “It’s just really stressful for everybody.”
Cashing said the STS board continues to meet via Zoom to ensure the orchestra remains intact and viable. The upcoming concert was pieced together through the technical skills, creativity and efforts of Grow.
Cashing said STS appreciates the backing and financial assistance of its supporters, who include individuals, businesses and organizations in the Southern Tier community.
Donations are appreciated and may be mailed to: Southern Tier Symphony, PO Box 501, Olean, NY 14760.