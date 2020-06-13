OLEAN — Area residents can enjoy an “Afternoon of Blues with Nathan Ellsworth” while supporting the African American Center for Cultural Development during the Facebook event at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The event, coordinated by Teresa Piccirillo of the African American Center board, is hoped to accrue additional donations for the non-profit organization which continues to renovate an historic church for its headquarters in Olean.
The Center has had to cancel live fundraising events for the summer, including its annual Juneteenth celebration, due to the pandemic. The celebration honors the official end of slavery in the nation, which occurred June 19, 1865.
Piccirillo said Ellsworth, who had been scheduled to play for the Center before the pandemic shutdown, is a phenomenal blues musician and will be well worth listening to.
“He’s from Rochester and he is still in college,” Piccirillo said of Ellsworth. “This kid is a prodigy, that’s the best way I could describe him. I heard him play and was introduced to him … the way that he plays is unbelievable. He’s an old soul.”
Della Moore, director of the African American Center, said she is once again impressed and pleased with the help provided by Piccirillo and Ellsworth in setting up Sunday’s fundraiser.
“Nathan is an awesome guy and a very nice young man,” Moore remarked. “This is above and beyond, I didn’t expect this … I’m so proud of Olean.”
Those interested in the performance can listen to it on Facebook live or later as a recording by tagging Della Moore or Nathan Ellsworth’s name. Moore said the total donations will be matched up to $500.
Piccirillo said an anonymous donor is providing a square reader to the organization to help accept credit card payments.
Donations to the Center can be made by check can to the African American Center for Cultural Development and sent in that name to P.O. Box 240, Olean, NY 14760. “Nathan” should be written on the memo line.