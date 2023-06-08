OLEAN — A vintage fashion show is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fannie E. Bartlett House at 302 Laurens St.
The event will feature fashions from the 1800s through 2000. Twelve local women have volunteered to model more than 30 outfits that will be featured.
Janet Phillips and students from C-A BOCES cosmetology classes will be doing hair and makeup for the models. The show will be set to appropriate era music and will feature a display of the hand-tailored inauguration attire and ball gown worn by Kate Higgins, wife of New York Gov. Frank Higgins from Olean, who served as governor from 1905-06.
Master of ceremony for the show will be Andrew Sherburne, a graduate of Olean High School who has been studying fashion design in New York City at the Fashion Institute of Technology. He recently was selected to design a window display at a prominent location on Broadway.
Sherburne is also no stranger to the Bartlett House. In 2022 he spent a day at the house filming a short film he had written; the Bartlett mansion was the perfect setting for his work.
Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day. Guests attending are encouraged to dress in vintage attire of any period. A special prize will be given to the "Best Dressed Guest." Refreshments will also be available for the event.
Presale tickets are available at the Bartlett House or can be purchased at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 376-5642.