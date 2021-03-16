A relatively quiet year for village elections across the region saw few contested races on Tuesday.
Only one competitive race was reported, with three candidates running for village trustee in South Dayton. Linda Frederickson received 27 votes on the Republican and Democratic lines, and Jon Mosher received 23 votes on the Republican line for a pair of two-year terms as village trustee. Christopher Miller received three votes on the Democratic line.
Cattaraugus County village elections are operated by the county Board of Elections, while Allegany County villages typically run their own elections with assistance from the county. All election results are unofficial and require certification.
Some villages did not hold elections this year, while the Allegany County villages of Andover, Angelica and Wellsville hold elections in November.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Allegany — Lance Brennan received 28 votes in an unopposed bid for a four-year term as village justice. John Kolkowski received 30 votes and Jerry Cummins Sr. received 27 votes in unopposed bids for a pair of four-year village trustee posts.
• Cattaraugus — Wirt Smith received 15 votes in an unopposed bid for a four-year term as mayor. Anthony Nagel received 16 votes and Douglas Johnson received 17 votes for a pair of two-year village trustee positions.
• Ellicottville — Sean Lowes received 39 votes and Caitlin Croft received 27 votes for two four-year trustee positions. Greg Cappelli received 21 write-in votes.
• Gowanda — David Smith received 56 votes for a two-year term as mayor. Carol Sheibley received 60 votes and Paul Zimmermann received 51 votes for a pair of two-year trustee terms.
• Portville — Judy McClain received 16 votes for a four-year term as village justice. Michael DeBarbieri received 14 votes and Joseph McLarney received 15 votes for a pair of four-year terms as trustees.
• South Dayton — Scott Kerr received 26 votes for a two-year term as mayor. Robert Killock received one write-in vote. Linda Frederickson received 27 votes on the Republican and Democratic lines, and Jon Mosher received 23 votes on the Republican line for a pair of two-year terms as village trustee. Christopher Miller received three votes on the Democratic line.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Cuba — Mayor Michele Miller, on the Democratic and Republican lines, won re-election for a new two-year term. Trustees Elizabeth Miller and Tom Taylor, both on the Democratic and Republican lines, were also reelected.
• Richburg — Evelyn Fisk received 11 votes and Shane Thornton received 12 votes in unopposed races for a pair of two-year village trustee posts.
Results were not available for Belmont or Canaseraga elections by press time.
