This year marks a return to normalcy for village elections after COVID-19 delayed votes for months last year.
The elections this year, from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, are a return to March voting. In 2020, the votes were originally set for March 17, but the day before Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order delaying them due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order also required existing elected officials to hold their positions until an election is held.
On June 21, an executive order set a September date for village elections that would have been held in March, April, May or June.
Not all area villages will hold elections on Tuesday, however. The villages of Andover, Angelica and Wellsville hold their elections in November during county, state and federal elections. Delevan, Franklinville and Little Valley have no races up for election this year.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Allegany — Lance Brennan is unopposed on the Democratic and Republican lines for a four-year term as village justice. John Kolkowski and Jerry Cummins Sr. are unopposed for a pair of four-year village trustee posts. Both are cross-endorsed by Republicans and Democrats.
• Cattaraugus — Wirt Smith is running unopposed on the Democratic and Republican lines for a four-year term as mayor. Anthony Nagel and Douglas Johnson are running unopposed on the Republican line for a pair of two-year village trustee positions.
• Ellicottville — Sean Lowes and Caitlin Croft are running unopposed on the New Village line for two four-year trustee positions.
• Gowanda — David Smith is running unopposed on the Allegiance line for a two-year term as mayor. Carol Sheibley and Paul Zimmermann are running unopposed on the Allegiance line for a pair of two-year trustee terms.
• Portville — Judy McClain is running unopposed on the Democratic and Republican lines for a four-year term as village justice. Michael DeBarbieri and Joseph McLarney are running unopposed on the Democratic and Republican lines for a pair of four-year terms as trustee.
• South Dayton — Scott Kerr is unopposed on the Democratic and Republican lines for a two-year term as mayor. A three-way race for a pair of two-year trustee positions is pitting Christopher Miller on the Democratic line, Linda Frederickson on Democratic and Republican lines, and Jon Mosher on the Republican line.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Belmont — Raymond DeTine is running as a Repulbican for a one-year term as mayor. Caroline Mapes is running as a Democrat for a one-year term as trustee.
• Bolivar — Bolivar village officials did not respond to a request for candidates by press time.
• Canaseraga — Edna Brewster is running unopposed for a two-year term as mayor on the Democratic and Republican lines. Three candidates are running for two two-year trustee terms. Denise Spike is running on the Democratic and Republican Lines. Larene Lang is running on the Democratic line, and Charles Morris is running on the Republican line.
• Cuba — Mayor Michele Miller, on the Democratic and Republican lines, is unopposed. Trustees Elizabeth Miller and Tom Taylor, both on the Democratic and Republican lines, are also unopposed for two trustee positions.
• Richburg — Two trustees — Evelyn Fisk and Shane Thornton — are unopposed for two-year terms.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)