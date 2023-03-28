WELLSVILLE — No fewer than five special event permits were looked at by the Wellsville Village Board Monday evening, promising fun times ahead in the next few months.
At the previous board meeting, two event permits were tabled due to a lack of the required insurance forms. Those event permits for the Chamber of Commerce and YMCA were back on the table at the last board meeting along with three more and permission to decorate a bridge.
Since providing proof of certificate of liability insurance naming the village as a certificate holder, the Chamber of Commerce’s Wine Walk will take place as scheduled on April 29. At the board’s last meeting it granted permission to lift the open container law during the event for registered participants only.
After discussing the village’s concerns for the safety of their event involving several village intersections with the chief of police and providing proof of certificate of liability insurance naming the village as a certificate folder, the YMCA’s 2K/5K Color Run and Healthy Kids Day event permit was granted. The YMCA event takes place May 6.
Three new event requests came forward:
The annual Lion’s Club Great Wellsville Trout Derby application packet was complete. The event was given permission to take place April 22-23 in Island Park.
The board also waived the prohibition on camping in the park during the event. The event also takes place up and down the river from Yorks Corners to a campground in Scio.
But a permit for the April 22 Jones Memorial Hospital Family Fun Day on Jefferson Street was tabled, due to lack of the appropriate insurance information.
Later in the meeting, outgoing Fire Chief Kevin Fleischman requested acceptance and approval for a special event permit for the Wellsville Fire Company for a golf tournament fundraiser scheduled for June 10 at the Wellsville Country Club. The request was approved.
Prior to all the permit requests, former village board members Tim Aiken and Tim Colligan approached the board to inform them about a joint project between the American Legion, VFW and the Elks Club to decorate Veteran’s Memorial Bridge (end of Madison Street) with 11 American flags, for the duration.
“The bridge belongs to the town and we’re giving you a heads up and maybe requesting any help you can give us,” Aiken addressed the village board adding that the project has the approval of the county highway department.
The plan calls for 11 American flags to be mounted on 12-foot-long cast aluminum poles and anchored to the bridge on the north side. They will be illuminated by the existing lighting on the south side of the bridge. The project cost is between $17,000 and $19,000. The poles and flags will be maintained by the consortium. The project is not expected to be completed by Memorial Day but at some time during the summer.
The fun continues with the opening of a new liquor store in the village. As required by NYS law, Sean Haggarty reported to the board that he is planning to open a liquor store in the building on the east side of the Dollar General store (within the village) on the Bolivar Road. He said there is lots of shelving to be installed and painting to be done which is part of the state requirements. He expects the licensing process to take longer than 70 days. The board welcomed the new business.
Before adjourning the village board set a public hearing for the annual budget for 5:30 p.m., April 10, in the board room. The budget is available for review on the village website at wellsvilleny.com.