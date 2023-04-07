WELLSVILLE — At the last village board meeting treasurer Melissa Mullen reported that the village is under no fiscal stress based on the 2022 criteria of the state’s Annual Fiscal Stress Report Card.
“The village continues to score at a no designation level for fiscal stress, which is the most favorable rating," she said. "This analysis provides an objective assessment of the physical challenges facing individual local governments and school districts, identifying situations where corrective action may be needed. The scores are based on the fiscal year end results.
She reported that total fund balances remain at a healthy level at 68.05% of gross expenditures. A measure greater than 20% is most favorable. The village’s cash position is strong and well-funded.
The village continues to operate with a net position of 4.08% over gross expenditures demonstrating that the overall revenues in this fund are adequate to support village operations. This score has shown a positive or most favorable scoring over the last three years.
Mullen said the use of short-term cash flow for debt issuance is at zero with a three-year average of total debt service scoring at 1.89% of total revenues. A percentage less than 10% is most favorable.
Personal Services and Employee Benefits represent a three-year average of 39.73%. A percentage less than 65% is most favorable.
The report continues with an environmental report which has improved. Mullen stated, “The village’s environmental stress rating has improved from a moderate environmental stress level in 2020 to a no designation rating in 2021 and 2022 with scores of 40, 26.7 and 6.7, respectively."
It was noted that the village population is growing. The change in population was estimated based on 2016's population and 2021, which increased by 3.51%. A rating greater than zero is most favorable.
Concerning the poverty rate in the village, 23.65% of households are on public assistance. A percentage less than 20% is most favorable. Out of 2,190 households in the village, 518 are reported to receive some sort of public assistance. The federal poverty level line for a family of three is $21,960 a year.
On age, 42.4% of the population is under 18 and over 65. A percentage less than 45% is most favorable. The report continues to state that 18.6% of the population is under the age of 18 while 23.8% of the population is over age 65.
Regarding the village's tax base, the percent change in home values from 2016 to 2021, according to the consumer price index, is 10.53%. A percentage less than 10.53% is most favorable.
The median household income came in at $49,579, which is 125% above the federal poverty line for a family of three. The most favorable rating is a median household income greater than $43,920.
The unemployment rate is at 3.2%, which is a most favorable rating — anything less than 8% is favorable.
More information concerning the report card from the state is available at the village office at 23 N. Main St.