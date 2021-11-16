PORTVILLE — A public hearing will be held on the opt-out option regarding marijuana dispensaries on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. in the village hall for both village and town residents.
“Everybody understands that if we do nothing, we’re opting in,” said Mayor Anthony Evans, reminding the village board during its meeting Monday. “We’re going to have to make a decision between now and Dec. 31, which our next meeting would be Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.”
A discussion on whether to hold a public meeting, and when, ensued.
“If we’re going to opt out, I just don’t want to come off like the town did,” said Vincent Pascucci. “Like the letter (Tim) Emley (the town supervisor) wrote.”
After the town board opted out last week, Emley penned a guest commentary in the Olean Times Herald in which he highlighted reports on the negative effects of legalization of recreational-use marijuana in other states. Among other issues, Emley cited data that showed increased incidents of traffic accidents and impaired driving resulting from marijuana use, as well as reports of dangers to children where cannabis products are found in households.
IN OTHER NEWS, the village discovered that the late fee that was being added to the bills of those who made payment after 30 days was 1%, not the 10% it should have been.
“But because it’s our clerical error, I’m not going to make it a burden on our community,” Evans said. “The 10% will begin the next quarter ending on Dec. 31."
After discussing several options available to the village regarding the Wellington property, the board unanimously agreed to relinquish the property to the county. The property on Pine Street will be advertised with a “quick turnaround” and sold. There is one sealed bid currently in.
The justice report said the court has been busy. Police Chief Mark Crosson reported 185 patrol hours and three felony investigations. Upon questioning, Crosson and Evans said that the Portville police would begin “immediately” reporting the police reports to the Olean Times Herald for publication.
Publi Works Supervisor John Krist discussed preparation of holiday-season decorations in the park.
“We’re repairing lights in the garage," he said. "Some to put up. Some to go.”
Christmas in the Park is set for Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. and involves both the police and fire departments.
Rebecca Johnstone reported on the code committee, which has been kept busy for months reading, reviewing and updating village codes. She said the committee was currently “working on garbage and tree laws. …There’s lots of outdated ones. Recycling was all wrong. It was really outdated.”
Finally, it was announced that the village would offer two options to employees for health insurance coverage. The village will pick up 80% of the monthly cost of the gold standard option and 70% of the platinum option. The enrollment period begins Dec. 1.