After COVID-19-related delays, village elections are set for Tuesday in Cattaraugus County and Allegany counties.
In Cattaraugus County, elections originally set for March 18, will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the villages of Cattaraugus, Delevan, Ellicottville, Franklinville, Gowanda, Little Valley and South Dayton.
Races include:
Cattaraugus
- Trustee – 2-year term (Vote for two): Jason Crawford (D); Diane S. Wienk (R); George E. Borrowdale (R)
Delevan
- Mayor – 4-year term: John C. Stumpf – Citizens
- Trustee – 4 — year term (Vote for two): Richard D. Hunt – Citizens; Trista L. Reisdorf – Citizens
Ellicottville
- Mayor – 4-year term: John A. Burrell – New Village; William S. Coolidge – Village Strong
- Trustee – 4-year term (Vote for two): Douglas S. Bush (R), New Village; Edward J. Imhoff (R), New Village
Franklinville
- Mayor – 4-year term: Harvey A. Soulvie (R)
- Trustee – 4-year term (Vote for two): Michael J. Sikora (R); Scott D. Hillman (R)
Gowanda
Trustee – 2-year term (Vote for two): Wanda J. Koch – Forward; Aaron P. Markham – Forward
Little Valley
- Trustee – 4-year term (Vote for two): Rory B. Mosher (R); Raymond J. Hughes (R); Piper L. Bridenbaker – New Direction
South Dayton
Trustee – 2-year term (Vote for two): Robert W. Killock (D); Lynn J. Rupp (D), (R); Robert W. Kilock (R)
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, village elections will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at several village halls. (The villages of Andover, Angelica and Wellsville hold their elections in November during county, state and federal elections.)
Alfred
Caitlin Brown and E. Andrea Gill are running unopposed for a pair of two-year village trustee seats.
Belmont
Scott Grantier and Rodney Evans, both Republicans, are running unopposed for new four-year terms on the village board.
Bolivar
David Kottwitz and Jared Smith, on both the Republican and Democratic lines, are running unopposed for two village trustee positions.
Canaseraga
Kimberle Duthoy and Terry Gordon are on the Republican line, and Larene Lang on the Democratic line, for two village trustee positions.
Cuba
Jim Barnes and Steve Raub are running unopposed for two-year terms on the village board. Raub was previously elected to the board, while Barnes was appointed this year to fill a vacancy.
Richburg
The mayor’s office and two village trustee positions are up for vote. No list of candidates was provided.