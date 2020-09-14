After COVID-19-related delays, village elections are set for Tuesday in Cattaraugus County and Allegany counties.

In Cattaraugus County, elections originally set for March 18, will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the villages of Cattaraugus, Delevan, Ellicottville, Franklinville, Gowanda, Little Valley and South Dayton.

Races include:

Cattaraugus

  • Trustee – 2-year term (Vote for two): Jason Crawford (D); Diane S. Wienk (R); George E. Borrowdale (R)

Delevan

  • Mayor – 4-year term: John C. Stumpf – Citizens
  • Trustee – 4 — year term (Vote for two): Richard D. Hunt – Citizens; Trista L. Reisdorf – Citizens

Ellicottville

  • Mayor – 4-year term: John A. Burrell – New Village; William S. Coolidge – Village Strong
  • Trustee – 4-year term (Vote for two): Douglas S. Bush (R), New Village; Edward J. Imhoff (R), New Village

Franklinville

  • Mayor – 4-year term: Harvey A. Soulvie (R)
  • Trustee – 4-year term (Vote for two): Michael J. Sikora (R); Scott D. Hillman (R)

Gowanda

Trustee – 2-year term (Vote for two): Wanda J. Koch – Forward; Aaron P. Markham – Forward

Little Valley

  • Trustee – 4-year term (Vote for two): Rory B. Mosher (R); Raymond J. Hughes (R); Piper L. Bridenbaker – New Direction

South Dayton

Trustee – 2-year term (Vote for two): Robert W. Killock (D); Lynn J. Rupp (D), (R); Robert W. Kilock (R)

  • Justice – 4-year term: Stephen S. Smuda, III (D), (R)

    • IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, village elections will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at several village halls. (The villages of Andover, Angelica and Wellsville hold their elections in November during county, state and federal elections.)

    Alfred

    Caitlin Brown and E. Andrea Gill are running unopposed for a pair of two-year village trustee seats.

    Belmont

    Scott Grantier and Rodney Evans, both Republicans, are running unopposed for new four-year terms on the village board.

    Bolivar

    David Kottwitz and Jared Smith, on both the Republican and Democratic lines, are running unopposed for two village trustee positions.

    Canaseraga

    Kimberle Duthoy and Terry Gordon are on the Republican line, and Larene Lang on the Democratic line, for two village trustee positions.

    Cuba

    Jim Barnes and Steve Raub are running unopposed for two-year terms on the village board. Raub was previously elected to the board, while Barnes was appointed this year to fill a vacancy.

    Richburg

    The mayor’s office and two village trustee positions are up for vote. No list of candidates was provided.

