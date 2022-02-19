LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County election commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler announced village elections will be held in five Cattaraugus County villages on March 15.
Voters in the villages of Cattaraugus, Delevan, Franklinville, Gowanda and South Dayton will go to the polls between noon and 9 p.m. to elect officials.
In Cattaraugus, Democrats Jason A. Crawford and Chris J. Perkins are the sole candidates in their bid for two-year terms as trustees. Crawford is an incumbent, while Perkins is running to fill the seat currently held by Republican George Borrowdale, who is not seeking re-election.
Delevan trustees Darwin G. Dominessy and Patricia M. Sherwood, both incumbents, are seeking new four-year terms. Brandon K. Stearns, appointed in April 2021 to fill a trustee vacancy, is vying to fill the remaining two years of the term. All three candidates are running unopposed on the Citizens Party slate.
Two incumbent Republican Franklinville trustee candidates, Ashley Schumaker and Stephen T. Pockey, are facing no challengers in their efforts to return for another four-year term.
Seeking to return to two trustee seats in Gowanda are incumbent Wanda J. Koch and Peter A. Sisti, who was appointed in August to fill a vacancy. Koch and Sisti are running unopposed, on the Forward Party line, for two-year terms.
In South Dayton, incumbents Robert W. Killock and Lynn J. Rupp, running on the Republican line, are also the only candidates seeking two trustee seats with two-year terms.
Polling places for village elections are as follows:
- Cattaraugus — Cattaraugus Firemen’s Club, 150 South St.
- Delevan — Yorkshire Town Hall, 82 S. Main St.
- Franklinville — Franklinville Volunteer Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St.
- Gowanda — Village Hall, 27 E. Main St.
- South Dayton — Village Library, 17 Park St.
There are no elections in the villages of Allegany, Ellicottville, Little Valley or Portville this year.
To be eligible to vote in the March 15 election, residents of the five villages must be registered with the Board of Elections by March 4.
In order for voters to receive an absentee ballot by mail, applications must be received by the Board of Elections no later than March 8. Absentee voters can apply in person at the Board of Elections until March 14.
For more information, please contact the Board of Elections at 938-2400 through 2403.