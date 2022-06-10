Vietnam education series features Cattaraugus County veterans

ALLEGANY — Dollene Christopher’s 11th-grade history students were among the first in the county to view an educational series on Vietnam produced by the Cattaraugus County Museum.
Earlier this week, the Allegany-Limestone students heard a presentation from one of the participants in the Vietnam video education series and were able to ask questions afterward.
Gary Pancio of Olean told the students he hadn’t heard much about Vietnam when he was a junior in high school. It was March 8, 1965, when the Marines landed in Vietnam. “That pretty much started the ground war,” he said.
As a high school senior, he still didn’t pay too much attention to Vietnam. He went to college, but lost his college deferment when he came back to Olean. In December 1967, “I got my letter” from the Draft Board, he said.
“How did you feel about getting the letter?” one student asked.
“I was expecting it,” Pancio replied. “I was taking a few courses at St. Bonaventure at the time.” He still didn’t know much about Vietnam.
After basic training at Fort Dix, Pancio ended up in the infantry and was sent to Louisiana for more training. Then came the orders for Vietnam.
It was hard getting used to going on patrols with a 50-, 60-pound backpack. “I was in recon.” His company usually had mortar and artillery that could be called up quickly. Helicopters to evacuate the injured and killed were never far away.
On a typical day, Pancio said they’d get up at sunrise. He’d have a canteen of cool water, but no breakfast before leaving on patrol. Their meals were in metal cans — ham, pork and beans and spaghetti and meatballs. He loved spaghetti ... until he got to hate it.
Part of his platoon’s job was to stop North Vietnamese from infiltrating along the Ho Chi Minh Trail. One of the members of his platoon looked like Steve McQueen. “Anybody know who Steve McQueen was?” he asked the students. “We all felt it was pretty cool and that he’s got my back.”
Pancio said, “We had a medic. We were all trained a little with first aid. The choppers were always close by.”
The North Vietnamese Tet offensive was in 1968, Pancio said. “When I got there, things weren’t that bad.” After the U.S. stopped its bombing campaign of the north, it wasn’t much longer before things got worse.
By July 1969, the end of Pancio’s year-long tour was near. “I was almost ready to come home and we landed on the moon July 20, 1969,” he said. “I was lying on my back thinking that we had lost this war.”
“What about when you came home?” a student asked Pancio. “Were you treated poorly when you got back?”
“No. I kinda knew what I was coming back to,” he replied. “I didn’t wear my uniform. It was kinda strange.”
He said when he left for Vietnam there was a feeling that the U.S. was going to fight the communists to keep the domino theory from becoming a reality. “When I went they were for us. When I got back, they were against us.”
Now, he said, we buy our clothing from Vietnam.
The video series produced by the Cattaraugus County Museum is called “Our Veterans, Their Stories.”
Cattaraugus County legislator Norman Marsh and Richard Helmich have recorded their wartime experiences and urge other veterans to do the same.
There are four chapters to the Video Education Series: “The Vietnam War.” It includes Chapter 1: “Called To Serve,” Chapter 2: “In Country,” Chapter 3: “Coming Home” and Chapter 4: “Looking Back.”
Brian McClellan, curator of the county museum, said the goal of the Vietnam project is to give students the opportunity to talk to veterans from the same county who lived these experiences.
Besides Christopher, a high school history teacher, Katie Wolfgang of Olean High School, is using the educational series.
The teachers directed the information included in the Vietnam War educational series and created lesson plans for each chapter.
The county museum and Veterans Service Agency are hoping to get more veterans to share their stories with videographer John Tomerlin.
The videos from “Our Veterans, Their Stories,” are available on the Veterans Service Agency link on the Cattaraugus County website www.cattco.org.
McClellan said the veterans videos will soon be added to the county museum’s YouTube channel as well as on the Veterans Service Agency site.
Veterans interested in sharing their stories may call the Veterans Service Agency at (716) 701-3298.