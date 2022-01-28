ALBANY (TNS) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino appeared on Fox News this week after obtaining video displaying immigrant teenagers exiting a chartered jet flight in the middle of the night at the Westchester County Airport in August.
Astorino, in one of several appearances on the cable network, told Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson that the immigrants — nearly 100 — were from southern border states and were moved to the area without the knowledge of local police.
"Our government is completely out of control right now," Astorino, a former Westchester County executive, told Carlson about his view of the situation at the southern border. "They have lied to us. They have lied to the American people. ... They're putting them on planes, sending them to airports closed at night, like Westchester, putting them on buses and I saw it with my own eyes, after they denied it by the way, that they were put onto a bus to a Costco and then released into cars into the community. ... It is a complete breakdown of our system."
Westchester County Police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky is seen on the video asking a federal contractor why his department was not given any details about the flight. The officer noted that their department is in charge of security there and that the operation did not appear to be secure because dozens of people were standing around with little oversight.
The footage obtained by Astorino was captured by the officer's body camera, which showed the immigrants off-loading their belongings and then filing into a school bus.
One of the contractors is heard telling the officer: "You want to be as down low as possible. A lot of this is just down-low stuff that we don't tell people because what we don't want to do is attract attention."
Another contractor working the flight told the officer: "I used to pick up basketball teams that had more security than this."
Astorino said he obtained the footage through a Freedom of Information Law request.
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, whose department oversees security at Albany International Airport, said he would be irritated if his department was not given notice about a similar flight, calling the matter a "public safety disaster."
"We don't know what their intent is. What is their purpose? Why are you coming in at two or three or four in the morning?" he said. "Maybe it's a terrorist. We have no idea when a plane's coming in like that and nobody has the heads up."
He characterized the circumstances described on the video as abnormal. Though similar flights are rare in the Albany area, Apple said that three years ago he coordinated with immigration officials to take in undocumented migrants from multiple flights and helped get them access to services to them navigate the legal system. At one point the jail was housing roughly 300 immigrants, many of them seeking asylum.
The sheriff said it's professional courtesy to alert an airport's security forces when a flight of that nature is landing or departing. "Having a good working relationship with your partners is the secret to success," he said.
Astorino called the incident last year, a "betrayal to the American people." He blamed Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, for not taking action on the issue.
"This is happening right in our communities in her state," he said. "She's more occupied about masking kids in schools and coddling criminals than she is about this."
Astorino, calling it a "public safety issue," said the federal government was breaking the law by operating the flights, but he did not identify specific statutes that were being violated.
Astorino's spokesman, Phil Oliva, said the following actions were illegal: transporting and resettling undocumented migrants; using the airport between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.; and having immigrants and staff in a secure area of the airport without authorization.
Oliva did not cite a specific statute that the federal government was violating.
Diana Cruz, Columbia County Sanctuary Movement's co-executive director, offered her thoughts on the flight, saying, "It is routine for unaccompanied minors and asylum seekers to be legally admitted into the country while their immigration cases are pending," she said.
"New York has a number of facilities focused on reuniting minors with their families and sponsors who already reside in the United States."
