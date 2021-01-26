OLEAN — Two men hospitalized with burns following a fire on Jan. 18 have been discharged, city firefighters reported.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported Tuesday that two men — who were not identified but listed as being ages 46 and 48, respectively — were discharged from Erie County Medical Center following burns to their faces and airways on Jan. 18 in a fire at 1610 N. Union St.
The chief said the fire originated in an upstairs bedroom and appeared to have been an accident, but due to damage in the room the specific cause is undetermined.
“Firefighters want to remind everyone to have functioning smoke detectors on every level of your home as well as in each sleeping area,” Richardson said.
A dog and three cats were rescued by the firefighters, who treated the animals with oxygen at the scene. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the second floor and attic area; it was reported under control at 2 p.m.
Richardson said the residence, with an assessed value of $45,000, had damage to the structure and contents estimated at $25,000.