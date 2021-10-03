ALMA — New York State Police are investigating a deadly house explosion on Allegany County Route 18 in the town of Bolivar near Alma.
State Police say the blast happened around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
According to troopers, the home was destroyed. Authorities say they found one victim in the rubble.
The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.
The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene, along with multiple fire departments.
State Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Fire fighters from Alma, Bolivar, Richburg and Allentown responded to the scene.
Initial radio transmission reports identified the address as being in the town of Bolivar, but Allegany County 911 dispatchers declined to confirm the address of the call. Troopers could not be reached for further comment.