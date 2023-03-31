Veterinary urgent care celebrating a year of healing local pets

OLEAN — If your dog had a severe limp or your cat had a growing infection and the family vet’s office was closed, options for pet owners in the greater Olean area used to be limited.
A year ago, that gap in service for the community was something Dr. Katie Gies, an emergency treatment veterinarian with 17 years of experience, hoped to fill.
Now, an estimated 4,000 animals later, Enchanted Mountains Urgent Veterinary Care is the closest place to go for most Cattaraugus County residents with a pet emergency.
EMUVC is celebrating its first anniversary this month, and Gies, owner of EMUVC, said it’s been a busy and exciting one. The business has also accomplished what it set out to do, she said, by managing the number of caseloads that have come in.
“I’m surprised by the number of cases we’ve been able to handle in-house, even some fairly severe ones,” she told the Times Herald Thursday. “If I get a rough case on Friday, I can often save people a trip to somewhere like Orchard Park.”
Although she’s been asked about opening up a general practice office — there are fewer than a dozen veterinary offices in the region — Gies said it would take away from seeing the hundreds of pets who came in that didn’t have a regular vet.
In Gies’s experience, emergency work often goes in cyclical ebbs and flows throughout the year compared to general practice with warmer months being a lot busier as more animals spend more time outside and quieter during the winter months. But for EMUVC, work has been steady all 12 months.
“We’re busy enough all the time,” she said. “Sometimes it’s crazy, but other times it’s more manageable.” Their roughly 4,000 animals with a four-day work week averages about 20 animals a day, or a new pet every 30 minutes.
Most common issues Gies said she’s seen are dogs having run-ins with porcupines and needing quills removed, cases of canine parvovirus that affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts and tick-borne illnesses, particularly Lyme disease. She said making sure dogs stay on leashes or runners, keeping them regularly vaccinated and preventative care can go a long way.
“Historically in this area, people have stopped giving preventatives in the winter, but I saw Lyme cases without a break all winter long,” she added.
Thankfully, more unique animals and cases keep the days interesting. In addition to the usual cats and dogs, Gies said she saw a couple of ducks and a baby goat. And while some emergencies can be pretty intense, others end up being pretty funny after the fact.
“We had a cute husky who managed to swallow one of his toys whole. It was about the size of a tennis ball,” she said. “We made him vomit it back up, and it was just perfectly preserved.”
AFTER ONE year at their location in the Westgate Plaza at 700 W. State St., Gies said operations have all gone as expected and continue to progress. She said the staff, some of whom had little to no emergency vet experience, have come a long way.
Later this year, the licensed vet technicians are taking ultrasound training in order to offer another avenue for diagnoses. Gies said they’re also working on a collaboration with St. Bonaventure to provide on-demand grief counseling for clients.
As for the office itself, hours have remained mostly the same, operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Monday. Gies said they also acquired the next-door space in the plaza and are using it for both storage and as an isolation area for patients with transmittable diseases.
“If we should, at some point in the future, be able to expand, we’ll have it,” she said. “The ultrasound is part of the plan for expanding our offerings.”
After 4,000 animals helped, Gies said reception from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. She said most people are extremely kind and grateful – the owner of a cat she helped one day was her waiter at a restaurant a couple days later, and he couldn’t thank her enough.
“I thought the cat was going to die, but the kitty responded very well to our treatment,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘She’s like a totally different cat. I’m so pleased.’ Those kinds of things are new for me. I very rarely ran into people that I treated their pets in bigger cities where I worked.”
Gies said she and Enchanted Mountains Urgent Veterinary Care are happy to be in the community and are looking forward to more years of helping animals in need.