Veterans vaccine, booster clinic set for Saturday
OLEAN — The St. Bonaventure University’s School of Health Professions will host a pop-up vaccine and booster clinic for veterans and their families from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the school, at 3261 W. State St.
Under the Save Lives Act, all veterans, spouses, family members, and their caregivers may receive vaccinations and boosters at the clinic. While walk-ins are accepted, appointments may be made by calling (716) 862-7868. Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccination and booster doses will be offered.