Veterans Day in Wellsville

Wellsville Town Trustee Patty Graves and Mayor Randy Shayler place a wreath for veterans at the Veterans Day service at the Wellsville American Legion Friday.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Dreary skies and black clouds on the horizon moved Wellsville’s Veteran’s Day service indoors at the Legion Post 702.

Despite the move, more than two dozen people still showed up for the ceremony to honor Wellsville’s veterans. Ironically, the event was held in the community room at the Legion which is decorated with commemorative bricks honoring individual veterans from not only the country’s most recent wars, but also soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.

