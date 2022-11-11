WELLSVILLE — Dreary skies and black clouds on the horizon moved Wellsville’s Veteran’s Day service indoors at the Legion Post 702.
Despite the move, more than two dozen people still showed up for the ceremony to honor Wellsville’s veterans. Ironically, the event was held in the community room at the Legion which is decorated with commemorative bricks honoring individual veterans from not only the country’s most recent wars, but also soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.
Among those gathered to pay their respects and tagged to say a few words were Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler, Town board member Patty Graves, Distirct 4 Legislator Steve Havey, Elk’s Club Representative Shane Scott and Brent Roberts, post commander who led off the comments. He welcomed the group saying, commenting on the rain and the fact that the 21-gun salute would be staged in the parking lot along with Taps played by a lone bugler. The American Legion Color Guard stood at attention inside the hall.
Scott Spillane was the first to speak. During his speech he emphasized the debt owed to the military. “Please take a moment and perhaps tell a soldier sailor or airman thank you for all your sacrifices. It was not easy for them or their families to give up that part of their lives and sometimes even their lives, for us to be able to be who we are and what we have. The debt America owes its veterans, those who offered their lives so that others might be free, has never been clearer than it is today.”
Addressing the group Shane Scott reminded the crowd who veterans are and talking about the scars veteran’s bare. “There are veterans who suffer daily whether you can see it or not. Please take the time to reach out to the veterans you may know. Due a buddy check. Invite them to lunch or coffee, anything. According to the most recent statistics veterans are at a 57-percent higher risk of suicide than those who haven't served. Honoring veterans shouldn't happen just one day a year. Let's do better to honor and connect with veterans throughout the year.”
Havey told the group our veterans have never let us down. “You know that we just had an election. Our veterans are the ones that have protected our right to free and fair elections. Politicians, however, make promises and at some point, will let you down. A coworker at some point will let you down. Even your favorite sports team will at some point let you down. Do you know who has never let you down? That would be our veterans, the ones that have served as the first line of defense when bad actors have tried to take our rights away. Our veterans have never let us down.”
Shayler honored all veterans, saying, “Today we salute the service of all veterans, and we keep in our thoughts prayers for the fallen, the missing, and those who right now are serving in harm's way. Veteran's Day is a special holiday that honors all those who have served and serve in the United States military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force.”
Reading Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth's remarks, Graves recited, “I grew up in this country at a time when those of my generation all had a grandparent, uncle, sibling, or close family friend that had served the armed forces in one of the many global conflicts since 1900. Veterans were our teachers, our coaches, our political leaders, and the most respected individuals in our society."
The indoors Veterans Day ceremony continued with the displaying of wreaths presented by the town and village boards, Elks Club, VFW and the Legion. It concluded with a 21-gun salute and "Taps."