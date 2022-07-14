Veterans Powwow returns to Salamanca this weekend

SALAMANCA — In celebration of Seneca and Native American Culture, the Seneca Nation and city of Salamanca invite visitors to the 31st annual Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow this weekend at Veterans Memorial Park.
For the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Powwow will bring thousands of visitors to Salamanca for a weekend of colorful dance competitions and music as Indigenous peoples meet to dance, sing, socialize and honor their culture.
“The powwow is a signature event, not only for the Seneca people but for friends and neighbors locally and across the country who have been a part of our celebration for many years,” said the Powwow Committee. “After waiting for the past two years, we’re thrilled to finally welcome everyone back to the Allegany Territory. Powwow weekend can’t get here fast enough.”
Gates and vendors open Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., with a Veterans Honoring ceremony in the main arena at 11 a.m., followed by a drum roll call. The must-see Dancer Grand Entry and welcoming remarks begin at noon both days. Everyone is welcome to participate in the intertribal dancing. The powwow closes at 11 p.m. Saturday and ends at 6 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s event will feature a number of dance, drum and singing competitions with more than $36,000 in prizes awarded. Dance competition categories include Smoke Dance, Jingle Dance, Grass Dance and Traditional Dance. Special categories include Men’s Veterans Special, Women’s Veterans Special, “Honoring Our Womxn Healers” Jingle Dress Special, “Dance for Her” Women’s Red Dress Smoke Dance Special and the Kyle Dowdy Sr. Memorial War Dance Showdown. Competition winners will be announced on Sunday evening before the conclusion of the powwow.
Aryien Stevens, 2022 head Iroquois woman dancer, will host the “Dance for Her” Women’s Red Dress Smoke Dance Special to bring attention to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement that advocates for the end of violence against Native women.
The Smoke Dance is unique to the Haudenosaunee who are located in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada. The dance was originally a ceremonial war dance, which was danced by men only.
Other weekend highlights include the Tiny Tots Dance for dancers age 4 and younger and Iroquois Social Dancing. A cultural tent presented by the Onohsagwe:de’ Cultural Center will feature Native artists and artisans creating dreamcatchers, wampum belts, paintings, corn husk baskets and traditional pottery each day, and there will be storytelling Sunday. In addition, Native crafts, artwork and food will be available from a wide variety of vendors throughout the weekend.
The Powwow Committee said the return of the powwow and seeing many familiar faces will be especially meaningful this year, given the difficulties brought on by the pandemic.
“We have lost so many friends and loved ones, over the past two years, within our Seneca community and across Indian Country,” they said. “Coming together for the powwow gives us all a chance to reconnect, reflect, honor those we lost and, most of all, celebrate being together.”
The Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow is one of the largest powwow celebrations in the northeast, attracting competitors and visitors from across the United States and Canada. It focuses on the Smoke Dance of the Iroquois and honors Native American Veterans.
Made possible through Iroquois Post #1587, as well as support from the Seneca Nation and the Seneca Allegany Casino, the powwow is named in honor of Marvin “Joe” Curry, a member of the Seneca Nation’s Snipe Clan and born on the Cattaraugus Territory.
Curry was also a member of Iroquois Post #1587 and served in several positions with them. After entering the United States Navy in 1950, he served two tours of duty during the Korean War and also the Vietnam War. He served on eight warships including the U. S. S. Little Rock and retired in 1997. Throughout his career, he earned numerous honors.
For anyone who has never been to a powwow, the event is an unforgettable experience of dance, song and socialization. It’s a mesmerizing kaleidoscope of beautiful colors mixed with beating drums and chants.
Veterans Memorial Park is located at 526 Broad St. Daily admission is $10 for adults, with weekend bracelets available for $15. Admission for students age 5 to 17 and seniors age 60 and older is $5 per day or $10 for a weekend bracelet. Veterans and active military personnel with valid ID and children age 4 and younger will be admitted free of charge.
For a complete schedule and updated information, visit Seneca Veterans Powwow on Facebook. Online ticket purchase, registration and contest information is available at senecapowwow.org.