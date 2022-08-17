LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature committees approved an additional $67,500 state grant Wednesday for a Veteran Peer-to-Peer Support Pilot Program.

Directions in Independent Living will use the additional grant funding for the pilot program to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome and/or other combat stress disorders with a total grant of $286,250 from the state Office of Mental Health.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social