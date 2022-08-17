LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature committees approved an additional $67,500 state grant Wednesday for a Veteran Peer-to-Peer Support Pilot Program.
Directions in Independent Living will use the additional grant funding for the pilot program to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome and/or other combat stress disorders with a total grant of $286,250 from the state Office of Mental Health.
Human Services Committee Chairman Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, and Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, are sponsors.
The Peer-to-Peer Support Program contract began Jan. 1 and will extend through June 30, 2023. The program is fully funded by the state Office of Mental Health.
The resolution to accept the additional $67,500 was unanimously approved by the Human Services and Finance committees. It has the support of both Veterans Service Officer Steve McCord and Community Services Director Mary O’Leary.
The resolution goes before the full county legislature next Wednesday.
Another resolution approved by committees contracts with a New Hampshire company, CoreMedical Group of Manchester to provide licensed practical nurses and registered nurses for the county’s Pines nursing homes in Olean and Machias for $75 and $85 per hour respectively.
The county continues to suffer from a lack of nurses at the two nursing homes, partly due to the pandemic and by some employees refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It has contracts with other employment firms as well, paying well above what county-employed nurses receive.
Committees also approved a resolution to accept the low bid of $50,000 from Kingsview Enterprises, Lakewood, for an expansion of the sheriff’s department parking lot behind the county jail.
The low bid of Industrial Power and Lighting Corp., Buffalo for $119,000 to upgrade the fire alarm system Alarm System upgrades for the Public Works Facility in Little Valley Facility was also approved
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)