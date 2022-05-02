OLEAN — The inaugural national VFW Day of Service is a day set aside for veteran-led local community service events. The VFW started the Day of Service to highlight the vital role veterans play in the well-being of their communities.
The Olean Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1619, 1238 Route 16 South, will conduct its VFW Day of Service on Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. and will host a series of services, fun and food for veterans and other attendees.
The day will include:
- Me & Him BBQ-catered food and beverage.
- Cattaraugus County Veteran Service with assistance with VA claims and information.
- Hall of Fame Barbershop with free haircuts.
- Joe Dwyer Peer to Peer Program where veterans counsel veterans on post-service transition, PTSD and other issues.
- St. Bonaventure’s Military Aligned Student Program with student and other education resources.
- Designated Driver, LLC with free transportation.
For more information, visit https://todaysvfw.org/vfw-day-of-service-media-room/.