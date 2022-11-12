OLEAN — Word got around quickly Thursday that Eric Jones was carving a giant pumpkin weighing in at more than a ton in front of Worth W. Smith hardware store on West State Street.
Jones, the “Outrageous Pumpkins” champion, started carving the 2,450-pound pumpkin about 10 a.m., said Nate Smith, owner of Worth W. Smith, who commissioned Jones to carve a Veterans Day theme onto the surface of the pumpkin.
A few photos on Facebook was all it took for area residents to drive to the hardware store to watch Jones work, ask questions and pose with him and the pumpkin and the Outrageous Pumpkin world champion belt.
Jones did a snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at Worth W. Smith last winter.
Jones told Smith of a giant pumpkin grown by Andy Wolfe of Little Valley that would be great to carve. He suggested including a fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project. Smith gave the project the green light.
Jones chose an image from “Hacksaw Ridge,” a 2016 film of a true story involving a U.S. Army medic who saved 75 of his wounded comrades by carrying them to safety during the World War II battle for Okinawa.
The resulting carving shows a GI carrying another soldier over his shoulders. It was complete when Jones added air brushed colors — mostly Army green.
Jones, 46, an Olean native living in West Clarksville, is a caricature artist, who has an online business and has been carving pumpkins professionally for five or six years. People recognize him from his appearances on Halloween Wars and Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins.”
“The pressure on the show is intense,” Jones told one fan who had seen him win $25,000 on “Outrageous Pumpkins.”
Jones did not serve in the military, but his son is in ROTC and plans to serve in the military when he graduates.
With all the attention from a big win in the pumpkin carving world Jone receives many offers to carve all over the country. “I’ve gotten offers from Istanbul, Turkey, but I’m trying to stay as local as I can. I’m starting to look for local snow sculpture sponsors for this winter.”
Jones does most of the caving with a set of Cutco knives, although some of the deeper rough cuts are done using an electric saw. People spot the Cutco knives and ask about them. Cutco is one of his sponsors, Jones notes.
“I’ve done so many Josh Allen pumpkins, but I never hear from Josh, just his girlfriend,” Jones said. “I carved for the Buffalo Bills private Halloween party, but didn’t see Josh.
“How long is this going to take?” asked one boy after getting his picture taken with Jones while wearing his championship belt. “I’ll be here until it’s done,” Jones replied. True to his word, he was applying paint to the carving after dark under the lights.
Some young visitors including a second grade class from nearby Washington West Elementary School, discovered a large hole in the back of the pumpkin almost big enough to climb into.
Jones said the “guts” of the pumpkin were scooped out in order to get the valuable seeds inside. They will be used to grow next year’s crop of giant pumpkins.
Some thought the pumpkin was scooped out in order to get a big candle inside.
“It’s not 1837,” Jones replied. “We use LED lights.”
The Wounded Warrior pumpkin carving will remain on display outside Worth W. Smith for some time. There is also a donation box for the Wounded Warrior Project.”