OLEAN — Word got around quickly Thursday that Eric Jones was carving a giant pumpkin weighing in at more than a ton in front of Worth W. Smith hardware store on West State Street.

Jones, the “Outrageous Pumpkins” champion, started carving the 2,450-pound pumpkin about 10 a.m., said Nate Smith, owner of Worth W. Smith, who commissioned Jones to carve a Veterans Day theme onto the surface of the pumpkin.

