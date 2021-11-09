OLEAN — The bumper sticker reads, “Freedom isn’t free” and indeed it isn’t. For two local veterans who were willing to make the commitment and sacrifice of serving, Veterans Day this year is especially meaningful.
For Frank Morales, director of Veterans Services at St. Bonaventure University and the originating mentor of Direction’s Dwyer Veteran Peer-to-Peer Program, the recent withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is loaded with memories of his two tours there.
While he is a retired master sergeant with a Bronze Star for service and Silver Star for valor, and armed with a degree in mental health counseling, he relates to veterans on campus as a “battle buddy.”
“It’s my experience and who I am that they relate to more than anything else,” he said, adding he began his 20-year service as an infantry soldier and retired in 2010.
While he easily recalls the challenges and personal cost of those years in Afghanistan, he has no emotional response to the U.S. decision to close that chapter with the withdrawal of troops and Afghan support services on May 1. Rather, his heart is for any veterans who may have a response.
“It’s done,” Morales said. “I work with our vets who might be upset by that decision.”
He noted there are 186 online and campus Military Aligned Students in his program at St. Bonaventure.
“There is a silver lining from 20 years of war,” he said. “Veterans across the nation felt obligated to help the Afghanistan citizens who fought alongside us and risk their lives as interpreters and informants. So you could see how a veteran would be upset about the outcome in Afghanistan.”
Veterans can be seen as unique Americans. They have bonded around a shared life or death experience about which only they can relate and empathize. While mental health professionals, clergy and other well-meaning persons try to comfort the veteran’s war-weary soul, only another who has experienced combat can understand and it is only that other with whom they want to associate.
“Veterans tend to avoid the well-meaning mental health agencies because of the stigma of being weak and helpless, but they all have shared in the experience of war and comradery of having served their country,” Morales said.
“This is where the Dwyer program is a great outlet for veterans. It is also been beneficial for St. Bonaventure student veterans as the two programs have collaborated to promote veteran programming in the community, ” he said, adding he has known Sara Hillyard, U.S. Army specialist, who is coordinator of the Dwyer Veteran Peer-to-Peer program, for years.
Hillyard, who is on staff at Directions, enlisted in the Army after graduating from Portville in 2006 and did basic training in Fort Jackson, S.C., and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Her duty stations were Fort Bliss and Fort Hood, both in Texas.
In 2008, her son, Landon, was born. Then, in 2009, she deployed to a Forward Operating Base, FOB, in Kalsu — which means “heart of the Sunni” — in Iraq, while her husband, Jaryd, cared for their son.
After serving in Iraq, she returned to Fort Hood and in 2011 gave birth to their second son, Isaiah. She returned to Portville in 2012, and earned a bachelor’s degree in human services and today lives in Allegany with Jaryd and their two sons.
“I was always getting in trouble for smiling. They called me smiley,” she said, smiling as she shared a time when she was commanded to do pushups as punishment for smiling.
“Once a warrior, always a warrior,” Hillyard said, adding the experience was the best of times and worst of times. While the daily routine provided her the structure she found she needed, combat left her with severe post-traumatic stress for which she was hospitalized after returning in 2012.
“I don’t have any friends who aren’t veterans. I wouldn’t have made it without people who understood,” she said.
Today, she is coordinator of the PFC. Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer-to-Peer Program-Cattaraugus, facilitated by Directions and a unique program helping vets connect to other vets who can genuinely and deeply understand.
“They are people who can understand how you could hurt something but don’t focus on the clinical or the sad side of war,” she said.
Often, when a veteran wants to talk, the code word is, “I could use a cup of coffee,” and in the solace and safety of the conversation, they are able express their burden — their shared pain — to another who knows all too well the suffering they bear.
The Dwyer Thursday morning breakfast and the programs and social events are a means of survival for many of the veterans in the program. While many are Vietnam War vets, many are Iraq and Afghanistan vets.
While their experiences are different, they share one common experience, a burden they carry a lifetime which only they understand.
St. Bonaventure University will host a remembrance with retired Brigadier Gen. Arthur Austin on Veterans Day at 12:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial on the campus.
Guests are also invited to join veterans for refreshments 1 to 3 p.m. in the Veterans Lounge.