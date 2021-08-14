OLEAN — The Cattaraugus-Allegany Counties Joint Veterans Council Volunteer Van Service needs your help.
Since 1994, when six local vets got together to take their fellow veterans to medical appointments at the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the free van service has been operating strictly on donations and the generosity of others.
“Cattaraugus County built us a garage. The VA in Buffalo has always paid for maintenance, insurance and licenses,” said Director Ron Moore. But buying the vans remains the responsibility of the volunteers, and they are in desperate need to replace their 2015 Ford van.
“We’re transporting about nine or 10 riders a week, about 40 to 50 a month,” Moore said, making several stops along the way to pick up and drop off the vets.
Moore estimates the service travels about 25,000 miles each year and transport between 380-400 veterans each year to their appointments in Buffalo and Bath. Trips are made to the Buffalo VA hospital on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and the Bath VA on Wednesday, although if a veteran needs to see a specialist on a Friday, the van service will take them.
“Eighty-five, 90-year-old veterans are so excited because they wouldn’t get to their appointment without the van service,” Moore remarked.
“We meet every two months to go over finances. It runs so smooth that vets in New Jersey come here to find out why we’re so successful,” he said. “It’s because of the people, all the organizations and others that support us. If an organization donates $500, they get their name on the window.”
The service is also in desperate need for drivers. The volunteer must have a driver’s license and pass a physical test that shows they have good hearing, good vision and are in overall good physical health.
“There’s more veterans now than ever before between Vietnam and the Gulf War,” said Gene Lee, a Portville Legion member. “But no one wants to (drive) other vets.”
The joint van service is also in great need of one or two phone operators who can be in the office from 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesday and Friday.
If you or a veteran you know is in need of transportation to Buffalo or Bath, or you would like to volunteer your time, the van service can be reached at (716) 701-3604 or (800) 462-2901, ext. 3604, from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.