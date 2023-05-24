ALBANY (TNS) — The woman who spread a false story about migrants displacing homeless veterans from a Hudson Valley hotel was stripped of her award as one the state Senate's "women of distinction" just a week after it was conferred.
Sharon Toney-Finch was nominated by Sen. Rob Rolison, R-Poughkeepsie, on May 16. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins informed Rolison in a letter on Tuesday that the distinction has been rescinded.
"In light of these distressing revelations, it is necessary that we remove the nomination and ensure that the accomplishments of the other deserving recipients are not overshadowed," Stewart-Cousins said.
In a news release on May 16, Rolison, the former mayor of Poughkeepsie, described Toney-Finch as a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury who has worked to house hundreds of veterans this year. He said her nonprofit, the Yerick Israel Toney Foundation, "helped 3,200 families with preemies and 4,500 veterans since its creation seven years ago."
Federal public records offer no annual reports of the nonprofit's finances, which would typically mean the nonprofit takes in less than $50,000 per year. The state attorney general's office is now investigating the nonprofit.
"The Senate's action is justified in light of the false statements Ms. Toney-Finch gave to mislead the public and elected officials," Rolison said in a statement to the Times Union. "I hope she finds peace through contrition and makes amends to the brave veterans she has dishonored by her lies."
The week prior to Rolison's nomination of the veteran, the New York Post reported that Toney-Finch said that homeless veterans staying at a hotel in Newburgh were being displaced by migrants who were being bused up from New York City by Mayor Eric Adams.
The city's efforts to deal with the migrant surge has become a political lightning rod — especially in the Hudson Valley, a region seen as politically pivotal.
The Mid Hudson News and the Times Union debunked Toney-Finch's narrative and then reported that homeless men had been recruited to play the part of displaced vets.
