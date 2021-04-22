OLEAN — Jamel R. Burney Sr. was working Tuesday afternoon as word came out that the Hennepin County jury in Minnesota had reached a verdict in the murder and manslaughter case against former police officer Derek Chauvin.
“I had a very emotional reaction to the verdict,” Burney said Wednesday. “I was working at the time when the verdict came through to my phone; I broke down right where I was standing.”
Chauvin had been found guilty of all three counts against him in the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died after Chauvin pinned the handcuffed Floyd on the pavement, the officer’s knee lodged against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.
“As a young black man in today’s world it gives you some kind of hope to look up to,” Burney said of the verdict, after which Chauvin was handcuffed and led away, his bail revoked.
“It’s a start,” Burney added, calling April 20, 2021, a new day in American history. “It sends a very direct message to police officers across the world that enough is enough.”
He said he also reflected on what Floyd’s family was thinking.
“The verdict won’t bring Mr. Floyd back but it gives (the family) closure,” Burney said. “I hope that helps them heal. My deepest prayers go out to the family.”
Ezra Johnson, a candidate for Olean Common Council and an organizer of Olean Supports Black Lives Matter!, also called the convictions “a step in the right direction for our country” and a start to the healing process after nearly a year of protests over police brutality and inequality in the justice system.
“It was so nerve-wracking during the deliberations; I was so anxious,” he said. “I’m glad (Chauvin) is being held accountable for his actions — though he murdered a man on camera ... I still had very little faith that he would be convicted of it. The moment I heard the judge say, ‘guilty,’ I felt like it was an iconic moment for our justice system.”
Common Council member Vernon Robinson Jr. said this “trial of the century” hit home for him and and that he was at a loss for words over the outcome.
”I just want to say that I never thought in my lifetime that I would see this United States Judicial System give a verdict that fit the obvious crime,” Robinson said. “There have been numerous atrocious incidents throughout this country’s history” and the outcome regarding justice had become predictable.
Victoria Swier, a member of Reforming Police Encounters, has been involved in event organizing to help give the Olean area a voice in the calls for fair treatment by the police and the justice system.“A year ago, this country came out of quarantine and launched right into mourning and protesting,” she said. “In the case of George Floyd, justice is thankfully being served. Around this country, however, black and brown people are still being unfairly targeted and killed by those sworn to protect them.
“Yesterday was a day to celebrate the judicial system, when it works,” she said. “Tomorrow is the day to fix the judicial and policing system so they work for all.”
John Elmore, an Olean native and Buffalo attorney, said in an interview Tuesday with WGRZ that “It’s a sad day” because of the death of Floyd, but he said the jury came out with the right decision.
“And the thing that excites me is the way that it happened,” Elmore, a former New York State Police trooper and assistant district attorney in Manhattan, said. “It set a model which I think will create change across America. You had (a state) attorney general who was independent that investigated the case and prosecuted it.”
Elmore said police prosecutions so often haven’t been successful because they have been handled by local district attorneys who have inherent conflicts of interest because of their relationship with local police.
He said one of the top priorities in police reforms should be a move toward “community policing” to improve relationships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they are supposed to serve. He noted that Buffalo police often have difficulty investigating homicides because of the poor relationship that exists between the department and the Black community.
“And we need an early warning system so you can identify bad police officers early and get them trained and shaped up — or if they don’t shape up, then booted off the police department,” Elmore said.
“We need civic involvement on police civilian review boards,” he added, because, for too long, police officers have simply judged themselves in cases of claimed misconduct.
“And then we need committed prosecutors, like in Minnesota, where you have the state attorney general, who was completely independent of the local police officers prosecute the case, and that’s what we need in New York state,” he said.