Vendors sought for 15th annual OnoFest

ONOVILLE — Food and craft vendors are being sought for the 15th annual OnoFest on July 22.
The one-day event runs 2 to 9:30 p.m. includes family oriented events, crafts and food for sale and music for the young and old alike from live bands throughout the day. OnoFest will be held rain or shine.
The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism and is seeking family-friendly vendors to set up, display and sell their wares at the county-owned Onoville Marina off West Perimeter Road, eight miles south of Steamburg.
Interested vendors may contact Deb Miller at deborahmiller@cattco.org for further information or an application. The vendor application can be found online at emfun.us/onofest.