OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus on Friday.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered during the clinic, set for 1 to 5 p.m.
Health department officials said Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine that has emergency-use authorization for any individual over 12 years of age. Any minor seeking vaccination must be accompanied by a parent or guardian whose consent will be obtained at time of vaccination.
Pfizer requires a second dose 21 days from the first dose. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment.
The J&J vaccine is single-dose and is authorized to be utilized for any individual 18 years of age and older.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County website.
Health officials indicated there are 100 doses of the J&J vaccine, while there are 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The clinic will be in JCC’s College Center at 260 N. Union St. Enter the building at the backside — parking is available on North Clinton and North Union Street off the roundabout.
For Cattaraugus County residents, call the health department’s Vaccine Hotline if you require assistance registering, (716) 701-3777.
THERE WERE six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cattaraugus County on Wednesday. The county reported 77 active cases with 13 county residents hospitalized due to the virus and 325 in quarantine.
There have been 5,686 total cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,505 recoveries and 104 total deaths.
The county health department reports that 39% of county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 33% have received two doses.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1.3%.
ALLEGANY COUNTY’S COVID-19 reporting dashboard indicated Wednesday that there were two new deaths due to the coronavirus, increasing the county’s total to 86.
The county also reported six new cases on Wednesday, with 277 residents in quarantine.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing was listed at 2.7%.
STATEWIDE, vaccinated kids 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
The state will raffle off 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, room and board, books and supplies.
New York will hold weekly drawings on Wednesdays to randomly select 10 winners. Parents or guardians can enter children who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since May 12.
Cuomo said children who get vaccinated earlier will have the best chance at winning. It’s unclear when applications for the lottery will open up, but people can sign up for notifications on a state website.
“If you get the vaccine earlier, you’ll have more chances to win because you’ll be in the first-week pool, the second-week pool, the third-week pool, the fourth-week pool, et cetera,” Cuomo said at a Wednesday press conference.
It’s the state’s latest push to get more people vaccinated at a time when state health officials say many eager New Yorkers have likely already gotten inoculated.
New York has been offering scratch tickets for a $5 million lottery for people who get vaccinated at ten of roughly 30 state-run vaccination sites. That pilot program runs through Friday.
About 45% of New York’s 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, compared to the national average of 39.5%.
Few minors have been fully vaccinated so far: about 8.7% of people aged 12 to 17, according to state health data shared by Cuomo. That’s compared with 37.5% of young adults below the age of 25, about half of people aged 35-54 and 69.5% of those over 75.