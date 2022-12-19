The weather week leading up to Christmas Day looks like it will bring a wide variance — from highs in the 40s on Friday followed by an icebox through the weekend.
The light snow that fell Monday has moved on and partly sunny conditions are in store for most of the week. By Thursday, however, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and there could be a mix of rain and snow. The forecast makes it hard to predict whether enough snow will remain to give Olean a white Christmas — although upper elevations in the region could still have enough snow remaining.