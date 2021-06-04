LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer has rescinded four more COVID-19 directives.
Earlier in the week, the county legislature chairman issued the first directive, eliminating the temperature and health checks at the entrance to county office buildings.
The health checks had not been in effect since May 19, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved directives following new CDC guidance that said vaccinated individuals need not wear masks in most indoor and outdoor situations.
The CDC urged in its revised recommendations those who are unvaccinated should continue wearing masks in most situations.
The original directives were initiated by VanRensselaer on March 15, 2020 after the state legislature and Cuomo agreed on emergency powers to deal with the pandemic.
The directives dealt with:
Rescinding paid emergency leave of furloughed employees not in offices or working from home due to COVID-19 protocols.
Reopening the County Museum in Machias to the public.
Rescinding a directive requiring departments to develop a reopening plan including social distancing protocols, remote work-from-home when possible protocols, mandatory screening and wearing face coverings when unable to social distance.
Lifting restrictions on travel by county employees.