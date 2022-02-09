BATH — Dove Award–winning singer-songwriter Nichole Nordeman will appear Friday and Saturday at Family Life in Bath for a Valentine’s Day celebration centered on Jesus.
Guests will receive three-course buffet in a dining room set with candlelit tables before enjoying an evening of inspiring music.
“I’m really blessed as a songwriter because I truly talk and sing about whatever God gives me to say,” Nordeman said. “Because life is not always pretty, the Christian life is not always pretty. Ministry is not always pretty. There has to be space for authenticity.”
Nordeman’s storytelling turned into five studio albums and numerous compilations. Chart-topping hits like “Brave, “Holy,” and “Legacy” landed her 9 Dove Awards.
After a few years of heavy touring, Nordeman decided to slow down and step away from the rigors of life on the road to focus on new ways of using her gifts. She started an online songwriting coaching business called Song School and launched her “Living Room Tours” — private concerts performed in people’s homes. “Those could be 10 people or a backyard of 100 people. A night just telling stories and singing songs. It’s been pretty awesome,” she said.
Now Nordeman’s writing a new chapter as she leads worship at First United Methodist Church in Tulsa, Okla., and works on new music that may be out this year. “I’m always writing. Sometimes I’m writing for things here congregationally, and sometimes I’m just writing for a future project of my own,” says the singer-songwriter.
These days, she splits her time on the road, performing for various gatherings, churches, and fundraisers, as well as the occasional house show.
“I’ve sung on every size stage imaginable, from arenas to coffee houses, and I can tell you that some of the most beautiful memories I carry, are from doing concerts right in people’s homes,” she says. “Swapping stories and songs, and reimagining what gathering around the table of Jesus is really meant to look like. That’s the feel I want for these shows too.”
The Valentine’s Day dinner concert Friday starts at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s dinner concert starts at 5:30 p.m. Doors open 45 minutes prior.
All performances take place at Family Life, located at 7634 Campbell Creek Road, off Route 415, in Bath. Tickets are $37 and must be purchased in advance. Call (800) 927-9083 for more information or visit www.familylife.org/events.