Valentine Flats trail, parking lot to close temporarily in Zoar Valley

GOWANDA — The Valentine Flats Trail and parking lot at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area has been closed temporarily by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
The temporary closure — weekdays until further notice — will allow DEC crews to remove trees at the site required to build a new Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant and accessible trail. The closure began on Wednesday.
The Valentine Flats parking area and trail are anticipated to reopen in April for a period of time after preliminary tree-removal work is completed, DEC said in a statement issued Wednesday.
The Valentine Flats parking area and trail will close again during the summer to accommodate construction of the new trail. DEC will notify the public prior to the summer closure.
The addition of the new trail at Valentine Flats is among a suite of improvements to promote public safety and enhance the visitor experience at one of Western New York’s most scenic and ecologically diverse natural areas.
Other access points to the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area (MUA) and the Zoar Valley Unique Area, including at Forty Road as well as the Holcomb Pond and Ross Pond areas, remain open to visitors.
To ensure visitors to Zoar Valley MUA and Zoar Valley Unique Area are aware of potential risks and the need to prepare, DEC continues its comprehensive efforts to improve the visitor experience and public safety.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)