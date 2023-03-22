Valentine Flats trail, parking lot to close temporarily in Zoar Valley

Cattaraugus Ceeek flows through Valentine Flats in Zoar Valley. The state DEC will temporarily close the Valentine Flats trail and parking lot on weekdays to remove trees to prepare for building a new trail this summer.

GOWANDA — The Valentine Flats Trail and parking lot at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area has been closed temporarily by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The temporary closure — weekdays until further notice — will allow DEC crews to remove trees at the site required to build a new Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant and accessible trail. The closure began on Wednesday.

